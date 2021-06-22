Biofrontera provides update on clinical developments

In February and March 2021, the Company announced two submissions to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), enabling the simultaneous use of up to three tubes of Ameluz per photodynamic therapy (PDT) on the one hand, while seeking approval for a larger red-light lamp, the BF-RhodoLED XL, on the other. In June 2021, the meeting with the FDA previously announced for both submissions took place, in which the further proceeding was determined. With regard to the approval process of BF-RhodoLED, the FDA has confirmed that the data are sufficient for the submission and that the evaluation process will be initiated.

The other submission, the application for amendment of the product information to extend the posology allowing the simultaneous use of three tubes of Ameluz, was discussed intensively in talks with the FDA. The regulatory agency did not express any concerns related to efficacy or to the results from the phase I pharmacokinetics study underlying the application. However, to amend the product information, which currently limits the use to one tube of Ameluz per treatment, the FDA recommended the submission of expanded safety data. The FDA agreed with the proposal to observe systemic and local side effects during treatment with three tubes of Ameluz in 100 patients. This safety study is scheduled to start in the second half of 2021.

With regard to the potential expansion of the Ameluz approval to moderate and severe acne in the USA, the Company has finalized the design of the phase IIb trial, taking into account the regulatory recommendations agreed upon with the FDA in 2020. A multicenter, randomized, double-blind study with four arms is planned for conventional PDT with Ameluz involving 126 patients aged 16 years and older. Ameluz incubation times of one and three hours will be compared with placebo. The aim of the study is to collect data on the efficacy and safety when using Ameluz PDT for moderate and severe acne. As previously announced, the trial is scheduled to start in the second half of 2021.