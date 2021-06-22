checkAd

NVIDIA Announces Instant AI Infrastructure for Enterprises

Built with Enterprise IT Partners and Deployed First at Equinix, NVIDIA AI LaunchPad Includes End-to-End NVIDIA Hardware and Software Stack to Accelerate AI from Hybrid Cloud to Edge

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NVIDIA today unveiled NVIDIA AI LaunchPad, a comprehensive program delivered through hybrid-cloud providers that gives enterprises immediate access to NVIDIA-powered infrastructure and software to streamline the entire AI lifecycle.

Digital infrastructure leader Equinix will be the first in the AI LaunchPad program, providing NVIDIA-powered hybrid-cloud solutions globally on Platform Equinix. The Equinix infrastructure deploys in minutes, allowing enterprises to access an entire spectrum of NVIDIA resources that support virtually every aspect of AI, from data center training and inference to full-scale deployment at the edge.

With AI LaunchPad, Equinix customers can develop advanced AI on NVIDIA DGX SuperPODs managed by NVIDIA Base Command Platform, an AI development hub. Enterprises will also be able to use Base Command Platform on NVIDIA-Certified Systems from leading manufacturers including Dell Technologies and Lenovo. Built on the NVIDIA EGX platform, these industry-standard servers are ideal for running the NVIDIA AI Enterprise software suite on VMware vSphere to deploy an AI-ready enterprise platform that scales AI on hybrid clouds.

Additionally, customers can securely deploy and manage AI applications across distributed edge infrastructure at Equinix with the NVIDIA Fleet Command managed cloud service — which entered general availability today — connected to NVIDIA-Certified Systems.

“Today’s enterprises are looking for a simple, comprehensive solution that provides instant access to the resources they need to build and deploy AI with ease,” said Manuvir Das, head of Enterprise Computing at NVIDIA. “NVIDIA AI LaunchPad puts AI at the fingertips of enterprises everywhere with fully automated, hybrid-cloud infrastructure and software for every stage of the AI lifecycle.”

Global Ecosystem for AI in Hybrid Clouds
Increasingly, in order to build accurate AI models, applications need to access multiple external data sources that are spread across public clouds and private enterprise data centers. By using AI LaunchPad at an interconnected hub like Equinix, enterprises can have secure, high-speed access via Equinix Fabric to an ecosystem of companies that operate their digital infrastructures at Equinix. The global reach of Platform Equinix, which includes more than 220 data centers strategically located in more than 60 metros spanning across five continents, also helps to satisfy real-time performance requirements for digital businesses.

