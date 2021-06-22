checkAd

NVIDIA Fleet Command Scales Edge AI Services for Enterprises

SaaS Platform Helps Leading Device Makers, Factories, Warehouses and Retailers Deploy AI Products and Services

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NVIDIA today announced general availability for its NVIDIA Fleet Command managed edge AI services platform, which helps companies solve the problem of securely deploying and managing AI applications on NVIDIA-Certified Systems across thousands of locations.

NVIDIA Fleet Command’s remote management software lets businesses securely roll out and manage their AI applications without sacrificing the real-time processing of edge computing. Specifically engineered to ease a company’s IT burden, Fleet Command helps democratize AI everywhere by letting users quickly install, update and manage software from a central location.

Early adopters of Fleet Command include the world’s leading retail, healthcare and logistics companies, and the specialty software companies that work with them.

“The ability to deploy and manage AI applications at the edge is one of the most complex problems facing businesses as they move toward an Internet of Things era, including smart factories, intelligent retail and smart cities,” said Manuvir Das, head of Enterprise Computing at NVIDIA. “NVIDIA Fleet Command drives efficiency across a business, helping scale edge AI with unprecedented speed.”

Within minutes of installation, the platform lets administrators add or delete applications, update system software over the air, and monitor the health of devices spread across vast distances.

Improving Accuracy and Speed
Bollore Logistics, a top 10 retail logistics company with more than 700 distribution centers globally, is moving to use AI to improve the accuracy and speed of order fulfillment in its distribution centers. The company is implementing a solution from NVIDIA partners Dematic and Osaro, which will be using Fleet Command to deploy and manage AI applications across hundreds of locations.

End-to-End Creation to Deployment
The AI deployment and management tool, offered by subscription from NVIDIA, can be combined with NVIDIA Base Command, a cloud-hosted development hub that lets enterprises quickly move their AI projects from prototypes to production. The platforms together allow businesses to quickly conceive, deploy and manage edge and industrial AI.

Data Monsters has been one of more than a dozen early access partners using Fleet Command. The AI consultancy is working with one of the world’s largest beverage companies to deploy and manage software across its many manufacturing facilities to catch dents and wrinkles in consumer cans through computer vision, and to notify employees when problems arise.

