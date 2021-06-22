Intelligent Cockpit Solution Developed by Visteon, ECARX and Qualcomm Debuts in Geely Auto’s Flagship SUV

Integrating Visteon’s SmartCore cockpit domain controller with the 3rd Generation Qualcomm Snapdragon Automotive Cockpit Platforms into ECARX’s intelligent cockpit system has established a new benchmark for integrated cockpit solutions in the automotive industry. Collaboration by the three companies created an innovative technology solution that enables global automakers to deliver a more connected, enjoyable and safer driving experience, explained Sachin Lawande, president and CEO of Visteon.

SHANGHAI, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Visteon Corporation (Nasdaq: VC), ECARX and Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. today announced Geely Auto’s new Xingyue L flagship SUV will be the first production vehicle to use their co-developed intelligent cockpit solution.

“Visteon’s work with ECARX and Qualcomm Technologies brings a personalized digital experience to the automotive industry,” Lawande added. “Each company’s technical teams have shown their skills in development, design and integration, and that they are capable of delivering a modern digital cockpit experience for the global auto industry.”

Using Qualcomm’s 3rd Generation Snapdragon Automotive Cockpit Platforms, Visteon’s SmartCore supports various in-vehicle human machine interface (HMI) functions to provide drivers and passengers a variety of personalized information and services. The intelligent cockpit system can also deliver feature upgrades wirelessly over-the-air, eliminating the need to replace hardware to further extend the platform’s lifecycle.

Geely’s Xingyue L SUV debuted at the 2021 Shanghai Auto Show and is the first production vehicle to feature the intelligent cockpit system powered by Visteon’s third-generation SmartCore cockpit domain controller. The vehicle’s cockpit offers a full range of features for drivers and passengers, including:

Artificial intelligence-based voice assistance

A premium intelligent center-control monitor

Immersive driving information and entertainment options for passengers



“With its advanced intelligent cockpit, open connected ecosystem and market-leading user base, ECARX is rapidly becoming one of the world’s leading automotive intelligence technology companies,” said Ziyu Shen, CEO of ECARX. “Visteon and Qualcomm Technologies have been ideal to work with to achieve this goal. Based on Visteon’s advanced hardware integration capabilities, software engineering strength, and the stable and reliable performance of its SmartCore cockpit domain controller, in combination with the powerful computing capabilities of 3rd Generation Snapdragon Automotive Cockpit Platforms, ECARX can drive more immersive connected automotive experiences.”