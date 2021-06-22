checkAd

Intelligent Cockpit Solution Developed by Visteon, ECARX and Qualcomm Debuts in Geely Auto’s Flagship SUV

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.06.2021, 15:05  |  40   |   |   

  • Visteon collaboration with ECARX and Qualcomm Technologies creates immersive digital automotive experience for drivers and passengers
  • First application of Visteon’s third-generation SmartCore cockpit domain controller drives intelligent automotive cockpit platform
  • Technology sets a new benchmark for modern intelligent cockpit experiences in production vehicles

SHANGHAI, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Visteon Corporation (Nasdaq: VC), ECARX and Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. today announced Geely Auto’s new Xingyue L flagship SUV will be the first production vehicle to use their co-developed intelligent cockpit solution.

Integrating Visteon’s SmartCore cockpit domain controller with the 3rd Generation Qualcomm Snapdragon Automotive Cockpit Platforms into ECARX’s intelligent cockpit system has established a new benchmark for integrated cockpit solutions in the automotive industry. Collaboration by the three companies created an innovative technology solution that enables global automakers to deliver a more connected, enjoyable and safer driving experience, explained Sachin Lawande, president and CEO of Visteon.

“Visteon’s work with ECARX and Qualcomm Technologies brings a personalized digital experience to the automotive industry,” Lawande added. “Each company’s technical teams have shown their skills in development, design and integration, and that they are capable of delivering a modern digital cockpit experience for the global auto industry.”

Using Qualcomm’s 3rd Generation Snapdragon Automotive Cockpit Platforms, Visteon’s SmartCore supports various in-vehicle human machine interface (HMI) functions to provide drivers and passengers a variety of personalized information and services. The intelligent cockpit system can also deliver feature upgrades wirelessly over-the-air, eliminating the need to replace hardware to further extend the platform’s lifecycle.

Geely’s Xingyue L SUV debuted at the 2021 Shanghai Auto Show and is the first production vehicle to feature the intelligent cockpit system powered by Visteon’s third-generation SmartCore cockpit domain controller. The vehicle’s cockpit offers a full range of features for drivers and passengers, including:

  • Artificial intelligence-based voice assistance
  • A premium intelligent center-control monitor
  • Immersive driving information and entertainment options for passengers

“With its advanced intelligent cockpit, open connected ecosystem and market-leading user base, ECARX is rapidly becoming one of the world’s leading automotive intelligence technology companies,” said Ziyu Shen, CEO of ECARX. “Visteon and Qualcomm Technologies have been ideal to work with to achieve this goal. Based on Visteon’s advanced hardware integration capabilities, software engineering strength, and the stable and reliable performance of its SmartCore cockpit domain controller, in combination with the powerful computing capabilities of 3rd Generation Snapdragon Automotive Cockpit Platforms, ECARX can drive more immersive connected automotive experiences.”

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Intelligent Cockpit Solution Developed by Visteon, ECARX and Qualcomm Debuts in Geely Auto’s Flagship SUV Visteon collaboration with ECARX and Qualcomm Technologies creates immersive digital automotive experience for drivers and passengersFirst application of Visteon’s third-generation SmartCore cockpit domain controller drives intelligent automotive …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Kinross provides update on Tasiast mill fire
OneWater Marine Welcomes James Brewer as Managing Director of Roscioli Yachting Center
TELUS announces pricing of inaugural Sustainability-Linked Bond offering, the first of its kind in ...
Capital Power’s initial response to BC Hydro’s draft Integrated Resource Plan
Update on arbitration proceedings between EssilorLuxottica and GrandVision
Repligen Corporation Announces Agreement to Acquire Polymem S.A.
CAVU Resources, Inc. announces name change, engages investment bank, enters into agreement to ...
Clever Leaves Sends First Commercial Flower Shipment to Australia Through Commercial Partnership ...
Star Bulk Carriers Corp. Announces Secondary Public Offering of Common Shares
MicroVision Announces $140 Million At-the-Market Equity Facility
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
CNH Industrial to acquire Raven Industries, enhancing precision agriculture capabilities and scale
John R. Whitcomb Joins Lordstown Motors As Vice President, Global Commercial Operations To Lead ...
23andMe Successfully Closes its Business Combination with VG Acquisition Corp.
XPO Logistics Announces Pricing of GXO’s $800 Million Notes Offering
Clearlake Capital-Backed Unifrax to Acquire Lydall, Inc. for $62.10 per share
HUTCHMED Launches Hong Kong Initial Public Offering
BioNTech gibt Dosierung des ersten Patienten mit fortgeschrittenem Melanom in der Phase-2-Studie ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus