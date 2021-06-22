checkAd

Borqs Technologies Begins Delivery of Cellular CTA-2045 Products to SkyCentrics for Use by Utility Companies for Smart City Deployment

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.06.2021, 15:00  |  17   |   |   

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Borqs Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: BRQS), (the “Company”, or “Borqs”), a global leader in embedded software and products for the Internet of Things (IoT) industry, today announced that it has started the delivery of cellular CTA-2045 EcoPort products to SkyCentrics. These units are being used by utility companies in grid interactive water heater programs in the states of Colorado and California. Michigan is following suit and recently announced request for quotations to acquire similar products.

Previously in October 2020, Borqs Technologies announced that it had partnered with SkyCentrics, a Silicon Valley company that is the leader in machine learning and artificial intelligence for open standard power grid optimization in the U.S., focusing on energy efficiency, carbon optimization and air quality, for the manufacture and delivery of cellular CTA-2045 EcoPort technology-based products.

Mobile connected CTA-2045 EcoPort devices will play an important role in smart cities. A smart city uses various types of electronic methods and sensors to collect data to gain insights in the management and operation of grid loads in order to improve efficiency and effectiveness. As a start in the development of a smart city, mobile connected CTA-2045 devices are chosen by utility companies across the U.S. as the platform for smart controlling of water heaters. Currently, all water heaters are ‘dumb,’ controlled by a thermostat and randomly going on and off. Smart and connected CTA-2045 controls can optimize the on/off schedule based on each household’s usage pattern, grid prices and carbon emissions. It is estimated that the energy savings as well as carbon emission reduction by CTA-2045 controlled residential water heaters can produce staggering results, with each one million CTA-2045 equipped water heaters equating to the removal of 100,000 gasoline powered cars from the highways.

Early adoption of CTA-2045 EcoPort enabled water heaters has been underway in low-income multi-family solar and storage communities in Hawaii. Commercial and residential markets in buildings and power grid optimization can reach $154 billion by the year 2026, according to Verified Market Research in their study “Global Building Automation System Market Size By Technology, By System, By Application, By Geographic Scope And Forecast (Aug 2020).

