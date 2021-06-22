checkAd

SurgePays, Inc. Expands Sales Activities via the Launch of BLITZ, the Company’s Proprietary Blockchain Supported Sales Funnel, Customer Relationship Management and Business Intelligence Platform and the Appointment of In-House Sales Team Leaders

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.06.2021, 15:01  |  42   |   |   

Company Appoints Daniel Anderson as National Direct Sales Manager and Patrick Crean as National Sales Manager for Special and Indirect Accounts

BARLETT, Tenn., June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SurgePays, Inc. (OTCQB: SURG) (“SurgePays” or the “Company”), a blockchain fintech company building a next generation supply chain network that offers wholesale goods and financial services for the underbanked more cost efficiently than traditional distribution models, today announces the expansion of sales activities by strategically centralizing its sales operations through the appointment of two national sales managers and the launch of the Company’s proprietary, blockchain-supported sales funnel, customer relationship management (CRM) and business intelligence (BI) platform, BLITZ.

Brian Cox, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, commented, “The appointment of two national sales managers and the launch of Blitz represents an important transition in the SurgePays business evolution from focusing on software development, systems and product integrations, to a full blown, in-house sales effort on a national level. Previously, the bulk of our sales growth has been executed through independent third-party sales organizations. Developing our own sales centric CRM will allow us to manage rapid growth nationwide while monitoring and maximizing sales per store. The Blitz launch was the timing trigger for naming Daniel Anderson as our national direct sales manager and Patrick Crean as sales manager for special and indirect accounts.”

BLITZ, the Company’s proprietary blockchain supported sales funnel, customer relationship management (CRM) and business intelligence (BI) platform, was developed entirely and is owned entirely by SurgePays and maintains a database of more than 34,000 retail stores. The platform supports and activates new store from first contact to live transactions over the SurgePays network, while also targeting messaging to specific stores based on data collected. BLITZ, which also includes a ticketing system, is the single point of access for customer relationship management, providing a fluid, searchable knowledge base that allows the support team to provide accurate, uniform responses to merchants with escalation alerts at specified intervals to ensure tickets are handled quickly. Finally, it provides a multi-channel business intelligence engine featuring actionable BI dashboard analytics to track objectives and key results (OKR), all using a blockchain supported database to ensure data utilization, integrity, and security.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

SurgePays, Inc. Expands Sales Activities via the Launch of BLITZ, the Company’s Proprietary Blockchain Supported Sales Funnel, Customer Relationship Management and Business Intelligence Platform and the Appointment of In-House Sales Team Leaders Company Appoints Daniel Anderson as National Direct Sales Manager and Patrick Crean as National Sales Manager for Special and Indirect AccountsBARLETT, Tenn., June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - SurgePays, Inc. (OTCQB: SURG) (“SurgePays” or the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Kinross provides update on Tasiast mill fire
OneWater Marine Welcomes James Brewer as Managing Director of Roscioli Yachting Center
TELUS announces pricing of inaugural Sustainability-Linked Bond offering, the first of its kind in ...
Capital Power’s initial response to BC Hydro’s draft Integrated Resource Plan
Update on arbitration proceedings between EssilorLuxottica and GrandVision
Repligen Corporation Announces Agreement to Acquire Polymem S.A.
CAVU Resources, Inc. announces name change, engages investment bank, enters into agreement to ...
Clever Leaves Sends First Commercial Flower Shipment to Australia Through Commercial Partnership ...
Star Bulk Carriers Corp. Announces Secondary Public Offering of Common Shares
MicroVision Announces $140 Million At-the-Market Equity Facility
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
CNH Industrial to acquire Raven Industries, enhancing precision agriculture capabilities and scale
John R. Whitcomb Joins Lordstown Motors As Vice President, Global Commercial Operations To Lead ...
23andMe Successfully Closes its Business Combination with VG Acquisition Corp.
XPO Logistics Announces Pricing of GXO’s $800 Million Notes Offering
Clearlake Capital-Backed Unifrax to Acquire Lydall, Inc. for $62.10 per share
HUTCHMED Launches Hong Kong Initial Public Offering
BioNTech gibt Dosierung des ersten Patienten mit fortgeschrittenem Melanom in der Phase-2-Studie ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus