Healthier Choices Management Corp. Announces Launch of NUHI Brand Pre-Filled Q-Cups in Colorado By The Health Center

The soft launch will occur in the coming weeks to be followed by a full-scale launch scheduled for July 10, 2021, which will include wholesale distribution by The Health Center to properly licensed dispensaries in Colorado.

Hollywood, FL, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthier Choices Management Corp. (sometimes referred to as the “Company”) (OTC Pink: HCMC), announced today that The Health Center, based in Colorado, will be launching their sale of HCMC’s patented quartz Q-Cups, which The Health Center will pre-fill with their high quality NUHI brand concentrates and make available to consumers in their Colorado dispensaries.

“We are thrilled to have our products in Colorado, one of the most developed markets in the country”, said Jeff Holman, CEO of HCMC.

Mr. Holman continued, “Equally exciting is the fact that The Health Center plans to distribute their high quality NUHI concentrate product in our Q-Cup technology. With their long standing reputation as a leader in the Colorado market, we could not ask for a better team to be working with.”

Mr. Holman concluded, “Necessity has long been the mother of invention, and consumers are always looking for a better, more convenient and eco-friendly way to dose their concentrates. We look forward to fulfilling these desires through better technology in the form of our patented quartz Q-Cups, and the freedom and ease that accompanies a convenient, high quality mini dosing system.”

About Healthier Choices Management Corp.

Healthier Choices Management Corp. ( www.healthiercmc.com ) is a holding company focused on providing consumers with healthier daily choices with respect to nutrition and other lifestyle alternatives. Through its wholly owned subsidiary HCMC Intellectual Property Holdings, LLC, the Company manages and intends to expand on its intellectual property portfolio. The Company currently operates eight retail vape stores in the Southeast region of the United States, through which it offers e-liquids, vaporizers and related products. The Company also operates Ada’s Natural Market, a natural and organic grocery store, through its wholly owned subsidiary Healthy Choice Markets, Inc. and Paradise Health and Nutrition, stores that offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, health & beauty products and natural household items through its wholly owned subsidiary Healthy Choice Markets 2, LLC. The Company also sells vitamins and supplements on its website TheVitaminStore.com. The Company markets its Q-Cup technology under the vape segment. This patented technology is based on a small, quartz cup called the Q-Cup, which a customer can purchase already filled by a third party in some regions, or can partially fill themselves with either cannabis or CBD concentrate (approximately 50mg), also purchased from a third party. The Q-Cup can then be inserted into the patented Q-Unit, which heats the cup from the outside without coming in direct contact with the solid concentrate. This Q-Cup and Q-Unit technology provides significantly more efficiency and an “on the go” solution for consumers who prefer to vape concentrates either medicinally or recreationally. The Q-Cup can also be used in other devices as a convenient micro-dosing system. These products are available on the Company’s website at www.TheQcup.com.