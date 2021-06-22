checkAd

With AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution, AMD Brings High-Quality, High-Resolution Experiences to Gamers Worldwide

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.06.2021, 15:00  |  16   |   |   

More than 40 game developers pledge support for new cutting-edge spatial upscaling solution; first wave of games supporting AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution available today

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) today announced availability of its cutting-edge spatial upscaling solution, AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR)1. AMD FSR is an open-source, cross-platform technology designed to boost framerates and deliver high-quality, high-resolution gaming experiences. More than 40 game developers announced support for FSR in their games and/or game engines, and today seven games are adding support for FSR – 22 Racing Series, Anno 1800, Evil Genius 2, Godfall, Kingshunt, Terminator: Resistance and The Riftbreaker – with more expected by the end of this year, including DOTA 2, Far Cry 6 and Resident Evil Village.

Offering broad support on more than 100 AMD processors and GPUs, FSR delivers 2.4X higher performance on average in “Performance” mode at 4K across select titles compared to native resolution2. The spatial upscaling technology utilizes an advanced edge reconstruction algorithm to analyze features in the source image and recreate them at a higher target resolution, followed by a sharpening pass to further improve quality by enhancing texture details. The result is an image with super high-quality edges and distinctive pixel detail when compared to basic upscaling methods.

“Our goal with FidelityFX Super Resolution was to develop an advanced, world-class upscaling solution based on industry standards that can quickly and easily be implemented by game developers, and is designed for how gamers really play games,” said Scott Herkelman, corporate vice president and general manager, Graphics Business Unit at AMD. “FSR is the industry’s ideal upscaler – it does not require any specialized, proprietary hardware and is supported across a broad spectrum of platforms and ecosystems for all gamers to experience and enjoy. We couldn’t be happier with the response and support by our developer partners and can’t wait for gamers to get their hands on FSR to try it for themselves.”

AMD FSR offers four quality settings – Ultra Quality, Quality, Balanced and Performance – allowing gamers to adjust the balance between image quality and performance based on their preferences, providing high-performance, visually stunning gaming experiences for even the most demanding visual features, including raytracing. In Ultra Quality mode, FSR image quality is almost indistinguishable from the target native resolution.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

With AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution, AMD Brings High-Quality, High-Resolution Experiences to Gamers Worldwide More than 40 game developers pledge support for new cutting-edge spatial upscaling solution; first wave of games supporting AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution available todaySANTA CLARA, Calif., June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Kinross provides update on Tasiast mill fire
OneWater Marine Welcomes James Brewer as Managing Director of Roscioli Yachting Center
TELUS announces pricing of inaugural Sustainability-Linked Bond offering, the first of its kind in ...
Capital Power’s initial response to BC Hydro’s draft Integrated Resource Plan
Update on arbitration proceedings between EssilorLuxottica and GrandVision
Repligen Corporation Announces Agreement to Acquire Polymem S.A.
CAVU Resources, Inc. announces name change, engages investment bank, enters into agreement to ...
Clever Leaves Sends First Commercial Flower Shipment to Australia Through Commercial Partnership ...
Star Bulk Carriers Corp. Announces Secondary Public Offering of Common Shares
MicroVision Announces $140 Million At-the-Market Equity Facility
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
CNH Industrial to acquire Raven Industries, enhancing precision agriculture capabilities and scale
John R. Whitcomb Joins Lordstown Motors As Vice President, Global Commercial Operations To Lead ...
23andMe Successfully Closes its Business Combination with VG Acquisition Corp.
XPO Logistics Announces Pricing of GXO’s $800 Million Notes Offering
Clearlake Capital-Backed Unifrax to Acquire Lydall, Inc. for $62.10 per share
HUTCHMED Launches Hong Kong Initial Public Offering
BioNTech gibt Dosierung des ersten Patienten mit fortgeschrittenem Melanom in der Phase-2-Studie ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus