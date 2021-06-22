With AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution, AMD Brings High-Quality, High-Resolution Experiences to Gamers Worldwide

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) today announced availability of its cutting-edge spatial upscaling solution, AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) 1 . AMD FSR is an open-source, cross-platform technology designed to boost framerates and deliver high-quality, high-resolution gaming experiences. More than 40 game developers announced support for FSR in their games and/or game engines, and today seven games are adding support for FSR – 22 Racing Series, Anno 1800, Evil Genius 2, Godfall, Kingshunt, Terminator: Resistance and The Riftbreaker – with more expected by the end of this year, including DOTA 2, Far Cry 6 and Resident Evil Village.

Offering broad support on more than 100 AMD processors and GPUs, FSR delivers 2.4X higher performance on average in “Performance” mode at 4K across select titles compared to native resolution2. The spatial upscaling technology utilizes an advanced edge reconstruction algorithm to analyze features in the source image and recreate them at a higher target resolution, followed by a sharpening pass to further improve quality by enhancing texture details. The result is an image with super high-quality edges and distinctive pixel detail when compared to basic upscaling methods.

“Our goal with FidelityFX Super Resolution was to develop an advanced, world-class upscaling solution based on industry standards that can quickly and easily be implemented by game developers, and is designed for how gamers really play games,” said Scott Herkelman, corporate vice president and general manager, Graphics Business Unit at AMD. “FSR is the industry’s ideal upscaler – it does not require any specialized, proprietary hardware and is supported across a broad spectrum of platforms and ecosystems for all gamers to experience and enjoy. We couldn’t be happier with the response and support by our developer partners and can’t wait for gamers to get their hands on FSR to try it for themselves.”

AMD FSR offers four quality settings – Ultra Quality, Quality, Balanced and Performance – allowing gamers to adjust the balance between image quality and performance based on their preferences, providing high-performance, visually stunning gaming experiences for even the most demanding visual features, including raytracing. In Ultra Quality mode, FSR image quality is almost indistinguishable from the target native resolution.