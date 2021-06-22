Tremor International Ltd. Announces Closing of Offering

NEW YORK, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tremor International Ltd. (" Tremor "), a global company offering an end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers to maximize yield on their digital advertising inventory, announced today the closing of its offering of an aggregate of 6,768,953 American Depositary Shares (" ADSs ") representing 13,537,906 ordinary shares at a publicly offering price of $19.00 per ADS, for aggregate proceeds of approximately $128.6 million before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions. Each ADS offered represents two ordinary shares of Tremor. The ADSs were offered in a registered public offering in the United States (the " Offering "). All ADSs sold in the Offering were sold by Tremor.

The underwriters of the offering will also have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,015,342 ADSs from Tremor at the initial public offering price. The ADSs began trading on the NASDAQ Global Market under the ticker symbol "TRMR" on June 18, 2021. Tremor's ordinary shares are admitted to trading on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange ("AIM") under the symbol "TRMR".

RBC Capital Markets and Stifel acted as the lead book-running managers for the Offering. JMP Securities, Needham & Company and Raymond James are acting as co-managers for the Offering.

Application has been made for the 13,537,906 ordinary shares of Tremor underlying the ADSs to be issued in the Offering to be admitted to trading on AIM, and it is expected that admission will become effective and dealings in the ordinary shares will commence at 8:00 a.m. (Greenwich Mean Time) on June 23, 2021.

Following the closing of the Offering, the issued share capital of Tremor is 149,728,168 ordinary shares, and this figure may be used by shareholders as a denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or change to their interest in, Tremor under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules published by the Financial Conduct Authority.

A registration statement relating to these securities was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on June 17, 2021. The Offering was made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus relating to and describing the terms of the Offering may be obtained from the offices of RBC Capital Markets, LLC, 200 Vesey Street, 8th Floor, New York, NY 10281-8098; Attention: Equity Syndicate, or by telephone at +1 877-822-4089, or by e-mail at equityprospectus@rbccm.com; or from Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Attention: Prospectus Department, One Montgomery Street, Suite 3700, San Francisco, CA 94104, or by telephone at +1 (415) 364-2720 or by email at syndprospectus@stifel.com.