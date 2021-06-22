checkAd

Progress Arms Marketers for Post-COVID Reality with Latest Release of Sitefinity Insight

The system empowers users to create effective 1:1 digital relationships with highly engaged prospects

BEDFORD, Mass., June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress (NASDAQ: PRGS), the leading provider of products to develop, deploy and manage high-impact business applications, today announced powerful new digital marketing capabilities in the latest release of Progress Sitefinity InsightSM, a SaaS analytics, personalization and optimization system. The company brings to market enhanced tools to help marketers adapt to the “new normal,” easily pivot and deliver differentiated customer experiences. Progress also announced new enhancements in Progress Sitefinity Cloud, an enterprise-grade platform as a service (PaaS) for managing digital experience and improving operational efficiency.

While adjusting to the COVID-19 pandemic reality, many organizations encountered reduced resources and budget and time constraints, which stalled digital innovation. Without the proper support, many marketers had to deliver campaigns based on assumptions of digital performance and persona preferences, missing out on opportunities to effectively target highly engaged prospects and build personalized marketing campaigns. To take marketing to the next level, drive campaign ROI and meet modern consumer demands, marketers must gather data from multiple touchpoints and then rapidly act upon it. Often this effort requires significant time and IT resources, making it impossible for companies to respond quickly to market dynamics and campaign performance.

Sitefinity Insight bridges the marketing data gaps, giving marketers access to real-time data and analytical insights to create tailored campaigns and adjust them as they run based on audience behavior. Providing in-depth intel into persona profiles and lead scores, Sitefinity Insight enables the creation of targeted programs and offerings to the right set of prospects to quickly engage and convert them to customers. Fully integrated with the Progress Sitefinity Digital Experience Platform (DXP), it offers a cloud-enabled, scalable architecture that delivers market-leading usability, freeing IT from managing the infrastructure, leaving time for mission-critical projects, and boosting marketing productivity to innovate.

