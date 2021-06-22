checkAd

Urbanimmersive Announces Accelerated Growth Plan and Provides Business Update

SAINT HUBERT, Quebec, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Urbanimmersive Inc. (“Urbanimmersive”, the “Company” or “UI”) (TSX VENTURE: UI) (OTCQB: UBMRF) today announced accelerated growth plan and provides business updates.

Growth Acceleration Plan

On June 16, 2021, the Company's Board of Directors held a work session during which they reviewed and approved a growth plan which aims at accelerating Urbanimmersive's revenues and profitability. While the new plan will still be focusing on increasing organic SaaS business revenues for 3D tours, property websites, floor plans and UiMeet3D subscriptions, the plan will now allow Urbanimmersive's management to acquire well-established and profitable real estate photography agencies in selected territories, both in North America and globally, with the goal of integrating in all of their photography services a UI SaaS product.

Urbanimmersive is uniquely positioned, due to its extensive technology portfolio and solutions, to become a first mover in this vertically-integrated plan which proposes convincing synergy potentials while being immediately accretive. The Company will launch this new plan with the acquisition of a select group of four photography agencies for which two of them have already signed a binding LOI. Those first contemplated acquisitions have generated cumulative pre-synergies revenues of $2.4M based on their last fiscal year figures, including $1.7M for the two with a signed LOI, and during very low inventory of homes for sale.

The acquisitions would be paid with a mix of cash and shares. The founders and/or owners of those targets and the Company will be closely aligned and will both benefit from continuing to grow their business. The Company will not need to raise funds to proceed with those acquisitions and will still have sufficient liquidities post-transaction to further extend the plan and continue to grow the business organically. The closing of those acquisitions is expected over the next few weeks. Based on the results of the post-acquisition synergies achieved, the Company's management could decide to accelerate the number of acquisitions with a growing funnel of targets.

