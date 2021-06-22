Latin Metals Defines Second Copper-Molybdenum Anomaly at the Lacsha Project, Peru

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Latin Metals Inc. ( “Latin Metals” or the “Company” ) - (TSXV: LMS) (OTCQB: LMSQF) provides an update on exploration at the Company’s 100%-owned Lacsha copper property (“ Lacsha ” or the “ Project ”) located in the Peruvian Coastal Copper Belt. Follow up results confirm a second copper-molybdenum anomaly over an area of 1.5km by 1.0km (“ Lacsha South ”) ( Figure 1 ), adding to the Lacsha North anomaly delineated by previous work (previous news release NR21-05, May 27, 2021).

Exploration within the 4,000-hectare Project has included property-wide rock sampling and stream sediment sampling, as well as results from 28 talus samples defining Lacsha North.

Recently received analysis from 84 additional talus samples have delineated a larger 1.5km by 1.0km area of anomalous copper and molybdenum. Results defining Lacsha South include copper ranging from 441 to 2,820 ppm and molybdenum ranging from 4.8 to 192.5 ppm (Figure 1). The anomaly is open to the south. At both Lacsha North and South, evidence of porphyry copper mineralization is observed as chlorite, secondary biotite and sericitic alteration in porphyritic rocks, locally associated with disseminated chalcopyrite.

Figure 1: Location of copper-molybdenum anomalies defined by recent talus sampling, location of high priority anomalies, and sampling in progress to the south is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dfe23eac-2a5f-45a2 ....

“Staking of the Lacsha Project less than one year ago and forging of agreements with local communities was followed by a systematic program of mapping and geochemical sampling,” stated Keith Henderson, the Company’s President and CEO. “We have been successful in delineating two large copper porphyry targets over a short time frame, and we are reaching the final stages of drill target definition.”

Next Steps

Follow-up sampling has begun to continue sampling to the south, where the Lacsha South anomaly remains open for expansion. On receipt of results, the total extents of geochemical anomalies at Lacsha North and South will be fully defined, and geophysical surveys will commence with the aim of defining drill targets. On completion of drill permitting, the Company intends to secure a partner to fund drill testing of the targets.