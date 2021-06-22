How kind is America? We commissioned an academic study to find out

Kentucky tops list of kindest states, as new research reveals the state of kindness in the United States

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- How kind is America? What are the kindest acts you can do for others?



As part of its "A Call for Kindness" campaign, Verizon worked with Kindness.org, a non-profit whose mission is to educate and inspire people to choose kindness, to commission a first-of-its-kind academic research study to find out the state of kindness in America. The results? All 50 states have a surprisingly high capacity to be kind - but only one state could be crowned the kindest.