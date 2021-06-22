checkAd

How kind is America? We commissioned an academic study to find out

Kentucky tops list of kindest states, as new research reveals the state of kindness in the United States

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- How kind is America? What are the kindest acts you can do for others?

As part of its "A Call for Kindness" campaign, Verizon worked with Kindness.org, a non-profit whose mission is to educate and inspire people to choose kindness, to commission a first-of-its-kind academic research study to find out the state of kindness in America. The results? All 50 states have a surprisingly high capacity to be kind - but only one state could be crowned the kindest.

The top 10 kindest states are:

  1. Kentucky
  2. New Mexico
  3. Oklahoma
  4. Georgia
  5. North Dakota
  6. Alaska
  7. New Hampshire
  8. Missouri
  9. West Virginia
  10. Wyoming

“We surveyed thousands of people from all 50 states and from all walks of life on what kind acts they would do,” said Dr. Oliver Scott Curry, research director for Kindness.org. “Overall, our research revealed a surprisingly high capacity for kindness across America, and the results across all the states were remarkably similar.”

Top takeaways from the research include:

  • The top three kindest acts ranked by Americans overall were: “Become an organ donor for a family member,” “Pull a stranger from a burning car,” “Adopt and raise a family member.”
  • The top three kind acts that you can plan ahead are: “Cover the shift for a work colleague,” “Cheer up a family member,” “Call a friend to encourage them.”
  • The average American would give up $6.40 if that meant a stranger got $10.
  • 86 percent of people would donate a part of their liver to a family member
  • 72 percent would lend money to a friend in a financial crisis
  • 53 percent would donate their vacation time to a colleague

Join the movement

When Verizon introduced “A Call For Kindness” in November, we encouraged people to not only be kind, but to choose to do something kind for others. Here’s how you can participate:

  • Take the kindness pledge at verizon.com/kindness, where you’ll find a number of options for kind acts. Click Count Me In and share your act of kindness using the hashtag #ACallForKindness. Tag three friends to spread the word.
  • Download and share Kind Cards that feature an act of kindness you can do today to make a difference. New Kind Cards are added each month so you’ll always have fresh cards to share.
  • Visit a Kindness mural in your neighborhood, scan the QR code and post a selfie with it on social media using the #ACallForKindness hashtag with the kind act you plan on performing.
  • Tell your employer to join the movement. We’re looking for more partners to help make the world a kinder place.

“We want to do more than simply say kindness is important,” said Krista Bourne, senior vice president and president of consumer sales and operations at Verizon. “We want to show that every kind act matters and help showcase the tangible impact our kind acts can have. That’s why we’ve built a multifaceted approach to this campaign that leverages research, inspires people through art, educates people through kindness experts, and provides opportunities for people to quickly and easily choose kindness, no matter who they are or where they live.”

