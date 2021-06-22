Integrity Applications Appoints Luis J. Malavé to Board of Directors

“Luis’s impressive track record of working with medical device companies from product development to market expansion and high growth is ideally suited to Integrity,” said Paul V. Goode, PhD, member of the Board of Directors. “His expertise in the consumer diabetes space reflects our focus on developing Integrity into a dominant player in the diabetes management industry.”

Wilmington, DE and Ashdod, Israel, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integrity Applications, Inc. ( www.integrity-app.com ) (OTCQB: IGAP), innovator of GlucoTrack , a non-invasive device for measuring glucose levels in people with Type 2 diabetes and prediabetes, announced today that Luis J. Malavé has been appointed to the Company’s Board of Directors, effective immediately.

Mr. Malavé brings more than 30 years of leadership experience in the MedTech industry, primarily in diabetes management, spanning all company stages, from private startups to large-cap publicly listed companies. He has extensive expertise in product development, operations, marketing, strategic partnerships, and US FDA regulatory strategy.

Mr. Malavé currently serves as President of EOFLOW CO. Ltd., a company listed on the Korea Stock Exchange that has developed a wearable disposable insulin pump. Prior to that, Mr. Malavé was the President and CEO of Palyon Medical, maker of an implantable drug-delivery system that spun out from German medical-technology giant Fresenius SE. Prior to Palyon, he spent nearly a decade at insulin pump maker Insulet Corp., including as its Senior Vice President of Research, Development and Engineering, and as Chief Operating Officer. He also held various senior positions at Medtronic and MiniMed, overseeing product development of various diabetes management devices.

Mr. Malavé earned his Bachelor’s degree in Mathematics and Computer Science from the University of Minnesota, a Master’s degree in Software Engineering from the University of St. Thomas, and an MBA from the University of Maryland.

“I’ve spent most of my career focused on innovations in diabetes patient care and I have witnessed firsthand the positive impact medical technology can have on people’s lives,” said Mr. Malavé. “I look forward to working alongside my fellow board members and company management to advance this truly innovative technology that has the potential to help millions of people suffering from diabetes and prediabetes around the world.”