Castellum, Inc. Signs LOI to Acquire $3 Million Government Contractor

POTOMAC, Md., June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Castellum, Inc. (OTC: ONOV) announces the signing of a Letter-of- Intent (LOI) to acquire a U.S. East coast-based government contractor generating approximately $3 million in revenue. Subject to due diligence and the execution of a definitive stock purchase agreement, the Company hopes to close the acquisition by the end of August 2021.



“We are happy to announce our next LOI, which will further strengthen our MFSI subsidiary by adding business intelligence, integration, and large data analytics,” said Mark Fuller, President and CEO of Castellum . “We also would like our shareholders to know that the previously announced $14 million acquisition is proceeding through due diligence and is currently on track to close in July 2021. Together, these transactions should give us approximately a $35 million revenue run-rate, sufficient to enable us to begin the up-listing process to the NYSE MKT .”



About Castellum, Inc.