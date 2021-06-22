Sorrento Announces Phase 2 Abivertinib Clinical Studies Have Completed Patient Enrollment in USA and Brazil with Top-Line Clinical Data Expected End of 3Q21

Phase 2 US clinical trial of Abivertinib randomized last patient (#96) on 4/07/2021.

Phase 2 Brazilian clinical trial of Abivertinib randomized last patient (#400) on 06/20/2021.

Studies are complementary and address both dose duration and disease stage variations.

Data from both studies is expected to be available for review by the end of 3Q21.

SAN DIEGO, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRNE, "Sorrento") today announced completion of enrollment for its Phase 2 clinical trial of Abivertinib in hospitalized COVID-19 patients in Brazil. This study completion follows the recently completed enrollment of the US Phase 2 clinical trial.

The Brazil study is a Phase 2, Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-controlled Study of the Safety and Efficacy of STI-5656 (Abivertinib Maleate) in Subjects Hospitalized Due to COVID-19 with cytokine storm, particularly looking at the potential clinical benefits of the drug associated with its broad ability (mode of action) to reduce the inflammatory cytokine storm. The dose that was tested was the same as in the US Phase 2 trial, but the trial protocol in Brazil includes patients at earlier stages of the disease, with a drug administration regimen of only 7 days (versus 14 days for more advanced patients in the US).