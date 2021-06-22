checkAd

VantagePoint Software Named Best A.I.-Powered Trade Software Solutions Provider

Corporate Vision magazine has recognized Vantagepoint A.I.'s VantagePoint Software in this year's Corporate Excellence Awards.

WESLEY CHAPEL, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2021 / Vantagepoint A.I., the first company in the world to give independent traders the power of predictive artificial intelligence on their home computers, has been recognized again by Corporate Vision magazine. The Corporate Excellence awards, a global, jury-selection awards program, named VantagePoint software "Best A.I.-Powered Trade Software Solutions Provider."

"Our traders have the power of crunching thousands of data points in seconds on their own computers;" says Vantagepoint President, Lane Mendelsohn, "our patented predictive technical analysis and global intermarket analysis give traders an edge in the markets. They don't have to rely on anyone else for trading ideas or advice. That's pretty life changing!"

Vantagepoint's company motto is Empowering Traders Daily, and the company has been helping independent traders in over 160 countries do just that for over 40 years. Traders have data-driven insights into market reversals one to three days in advance. The software is third-party verified at up to 87.4% accuracy. Traders have more than five points of confirmation for their trading decisions and are able to time their entries and exits for maximum profitability and protection in today's volatile markets.

"Everyday we receive emails from our VantagePoint traders letting us know that our software is helping them achieve their financial goals whether it's ensuring financial stability for themselves and their families, transitioning to trading full time, retiring early, creating a legacy, or contributing to their community in meaningful ways," notes Mendelsohn. "We love seeing traders succeed. Awards are meaningful, but our traders' successes are what fuels our passion for what we do!"

See how predictive A.I. is leveling the trading field for independent traders at a live, interactive training. Traders in attendance suggest which markets will be reviewed at each class. Attendees benefit from seeing what the A.I. forecast is for their favorite markets.

About Vantagepoint AI, LLC. Vantagepoint's artificial intelligence-based software forecasts Stocks, Futures, Forex, and ETFs with proven accuracy of up to 87.4%. Family-owned, Vantagepoint employs over 90 team members and is actively committed to giving back in the Tampa Bay community including regularly donating a portion of revenue to Shriners Hospitals for Children and The Children's Cancer Center. See artificial intelligence in action with a demonstration: www.vantagepointsoftware.com/demo

Media Contact: Lisa Moretti, lisam@vantagepointsoftware.com

SOURCE: VantagePoint Software



