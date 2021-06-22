Aptar Announces Exclusive Negotiations Regarding a Potential Acquisition of Voluntis to Expand in Digital Therapeutics

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE: ATR), a global leader in drug delivery, consumer product dispensing and active material science solutions announced today that it has entered into exclusive negotiations with respect to a potential acquisition of all outstanding shares of Voluntis (ENXTPA: ALVTX), a pioneer in digital therapeutics.

This acquisition would complement Aptar’s existing digital health portfolio of connected devices by adding digital therapeutic solutions and broadening its digital health services across multiple chronic conditions and diseases. Digital therapeutics (DTx) help patients and caregivers treat, manage, or prevent a disorder or disease through evidence-based interventions that are driven by high quality software solutions. Supported by the trend toward personalized healthcare, DTx are used independently or in connection with medications, devices or other therapies to optimize patient care and health outcomes. By acquiring Voluntis, Aptar would have immediate access to an established proprietary platform and algorithms that would drive future digital solutions provided to pharmaceutical and biotech customers as well as other healthcare stakeholders including payers and providers.

Voluntis’s proprietary Theraxium platform supports patients in the management of their treatment in collaboration with their healthcare providers. The platform offers real-time decision support (e.g. for self-management of symptoms, dosing and adherence) for a wide range of chronic diseases, while allowing healthcare providers to remotely monitor the patient’s treatment journey and the progress of the disease. The Theraxium platform serves as the foundation for the digital therapeutics co-developed with pharmaceutical partners and is intended to be used in conjunction with their drugs. The company has secured fourteen regulatory clearances in the U.S. and EU markets, supported by its ISO13485- and Medical Device Single Audit Program (MDSAP)-certified quality management system. In particular, Voluntis’s Oleena is the first digital therapeutic in oncology based on the Theraxium platform to have received marketing authorization in both the United States and the European Union. Founded in 2001, Voluntis employs over 75 people at its offices in Paris and Boston, and would continue to operate from these locations.