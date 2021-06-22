checkAd

Offerpad Reveals 2021 Expansion Plans in Midwest and Southeast

Offerpad has announced its plan to bring its digital platform and exclusive Real Estate Solutions Center to four additional markets: Columbus, Ohio; Kansas City, Missouri; St. Louis, Missouri; and Columbia, South Carolina. Opening in over 450 additional cities and towns across these four new markets, Offerpad is expected to grow the number of locations where it operates to nearly 1,500.

After launching in Denver, Colorado, Nashville, Tennessee earlier this year, and set to launch in Indianapolis, Indiana in July, Offerpad continues its momentum in the Midwest and Carolinas.

“This is one of Offerpad’s largest new market launches to date, and we’re happy to make our digital home buying and selling solutions available to so many new customers in these four markets,” said CEO and Founder Brian Bair. “We have our eyes on many moving parts in several markets across the country, but Columbus, Kansas City, St. Louis and Columbia are where Offerpad needs to be next. We're always excited to expand in each new market where we can meet the increasing demand for a digital real estate solution that makes buying and selling a home easier and faster.”

Offerpad plans to launch home selling and buying solutions in its new markets in Q3 and Q4 2021.

About Offerpad

Offerpad is using technology-enabled solutions across its digital platform to remake the home selling and buying experience. With firsthand real estate experience and utilizing powerful proprietary technology, the company provides several consumer-focused options including instant cash offers and superior home listing services. Offerpad is a privately held company headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, operating across the country in nearly 1,000 cities and towns. Visit Offerpad.com for more information.




