Endurance Athlete Sébastien Sasseville to Ride Across Canada in Support of JDRF’s Access For All Campaign

Dexcom , Inc. and Tandem Diabetes Care , Inc. are thrilled to announce their support of Sébastien Sasseville , a Canadian endurance athlete and person living with type 1 diabetes, as he attempts to cycle across Canada in 14 days. Launching in Vancouver at the end of June, Sébastien’s journey will require him to ride over 400 km a day to meet his goal.

Endurance Athlete Sébastien Sasseville to ride across Canada in support of JDRF’s #AccessforAll campaign (Photo: Business Wire)

“I think we can all do more than we think we can do and set big goals for ourselves. But the story doesn’t end there. I can bring the mindset, but as someone living with type 1 diabetes, I’m supported every minute by my medical devices,” said Sasseville. “There is technology that exists today that lessens the burden of diabetes management with a level of automation so that people like me can get better control with less effort.”

Management of type 1 diabetes is rigorous and requires frequent monitoring of glucose levels and insulin dosing – a formidable challenge faced by people with the autoimmune condition that is often unpredictable and changes every day. Sasseville uses the t:slim X2 insulin pump with Control-IQ technology, an advanced hybrid closed loop system integrated with the Dexcom G6 Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) System.1 Control-IQ technology relies on glucose readings and trend information sent from the Dexcom G6 CGM System to predict glucose levels and automatically adjust insulin delivery.

This advanced integrated system is designed to help Sasseville keep his glucose levels in range without requiring stops to check his glucose levels using fingersticks.*

“Unfortunately, access to this technology depends on where you live in Canada,” said Sasseville. “The goal of my ride is to bring attention to this inequality, and support JDRF Canada’s Access for All campaign to make life-changing diabetes technologies affordable and accessible for everyone who lives with type 1 diabetes.”

The provincial governments of Quebec, Saskatchewan and British Columbia recently announced they will join Yukon in offering public coverage of CGM systems under provincial or territorial health plans. In addition, Prince Edward Island and Manitoba have also recently announced plans for funding based on their 2021 budget platforms.