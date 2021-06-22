CareCloud a Member of Russell Microcap Index

“We're pleased to announce our continued inclusion in the highly regarded Russell Microcap Index, which was made possible by our strong financial performance and proven business model. CareCloud has reported a compound annual growth rate of revenues in excess of 53% from first quarter 2018, before we joined the Russell Microcap Index, through first quarter 2021,” said Bill Korn, Chief Financial Officer. “According to FTSE Russell, the Russell Microcap Index has generated 12.3% compound annual returns over the last three years, and our common stock (Nasdaq: MTBC) has generated 34.3% compound annual returns over the same period.”

SOMERSET, N.J., June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareCloud , Inc. (the “Company” or “CareCloud”) (Nasdaq: MTBC) (Nasdaq: MTBCP), a leader in healthcare technology solutions for medical practices and health systems nationwide, announced today that FTSE Russell, which manages the widely-followed Russell 2000 Index and other indices based on market capitalization and style orientation, has included CareCloud in the Russell Microcap Index for the fourth straight year.

Membership in the Russell Microcap Index means automatic inclusion in the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell US Indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes.

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $10.6 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell’s U.S. indexes. Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider.

For more information on the Russell Microcap Index and the Russell US Indexes reconstitution, go to the “Russell Reconstitution” section on the FTSE Russell website.

About CareCloud

CareCloud (Nasdaq: MTBC) (Nasdaq: MTBCP) brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows and improve the patient experience. More than 40,000 providers count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. Learn more about our products and services including revenue cycle management (RCM), practice management (PM), electronic health records (EHR), business intelligence, telehealth and patient experience management (PXM) at www.carecloud.com.