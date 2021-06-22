checkAd

Galecto’s GB0139 Shows Favorable Safety and Tolerability Profile with Promising Changes in Efficacy Markers in Hospitalized COVID-19 Patients

  • GB0139 significantly reduced oxygen flow requirements and improved several biomarkers for lung and systemic inflammation, liver function, tissue damage and coagulation
  • Data demonstrate potential of GB0139 in patients with viral-induced acute lung injury
  • Currently Galecto will prioritize resources for its four phase 2 trials in fibrosis and cancer

BOSTON and COPENHAGEN, Denmark, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLTO), a publicly listed, clinical stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel treatments for fibrosis and cancer, today announced preliminary topline results from an investigator-initiated trial examining Galecto’s inhaled galectin-3 inhibitor (GB0139). This trial included 41 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 infection who did not require mechanical ventilation, of which 20 were randomized to the GB0139 arm.

GB0139, dosed at 10 mg twice a day for 2 days and subsequently once a day for up to 14 days, showed a favorable safety profile with no treatment-related serious adverse events reported. GB0139 had a positive trend on acute lung injury related to COVID-19, as patients who received GB0139 showed signs of improved lung function with a significant decline in oxygen flow requirements compared to patients only receiving standard of care (SOC), which included dexamethasone, remdesivir and anticoagulant therapy.

GB0139 showed target engagement by reducing galectin-3 levels compared to SOC (p < 0.01). Patients with COVID-19 were able to inhale GB0139 and achieve consistent exposure of GB0139 at levels previously associated with systemic biomarker responses in IPF patients (including YKL-40 and PAI-1). Patients showed improved inflammation and coagulation biomarkers, including CXCL10, thrombocytes and reduced D-dimers, as well as improved biomarkers of liver function and tissue damage. While the severity of the disease at baseline was worse in patients receiving GB0139, these patients had similar outcomes to patients receiving only SOC.

Bertil Lindmark, Chief Medical Officer of Galecto, stated, “Galectin-3 has been linked to several disease mechanisms in COVID-19 that correlate to disease severity. It is exciting to see improvements in anti-inflammatory, anti-thrombotic and organ function parameters over and above those seen in SOC. This illustrates the potential of galectin-3 inhibition in patients with acute lung injury and supports further assessment of GB0139 in viral-induced acute lung injury, including that caused by COVID-19.”

