Surna Cultivation Technologies Introduces Preventative Maintenance Services

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.06.2021   

Adds Reliable, Local Climate Control Maintenance to Service Offerings

Boulder, Colorado, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surna Inc. (OTCQB: SRNA), operating as Surna Cultivation Technologies, introduces the addition of Preventative Maintenance to its services portfolio.

“We continue to deliver on our promises to our customers and shareholders. Surna Cultivation Technologies now offers preventative maintenance services that will help our customers ensure their HVACD systems are professionally maintained and delivering optimal performance, while providing Surna with the recurring revenue our shareholders expect,” said Tony McDonald, Surna Cultivation Technologies Chairman and CEO. “This service also helps keep us close to our clients to ensure a long-term relationship with them. We’ll be there to help solve problems or know when they plan to expand.”

In addition to being a substantial investment, HVACD systems are one of the most vital components in the cultivation operation. Maintenance programs are critical to the longevity and energy efficiency of these systems. Without proper HVACD system maintenance, energy bills increase, and equipment can prematurely fail, resulting in unnecessary repair expense, suffering plants and potentially even catastrophic crop loss.

To respond to this need, and in partnership with a contractor network certified in the US and Canada, Surna’s team of design and application experts help to precisely dial in the cultivation facilities’ environment while maintaining their systems. Surna’s HVACD facility maintenance services are customized to meet the goals of each individual facility and owner. Surna Cultivation Technologies can manage maintenance tasks from the most basic to the most complex. Each service plan begins with a discussion of the customer’s needs, then moves on to a review of their facility plans and a site walk through. This results in a detailed maintenance plan, in line with the manufacturer’s and engineer’s requirements, to ensure each system continues operating at peak performance.

As part of each service plan, the service team conducts maintenance tasks to ensure peak performance, as well as to provide an overall assessment of each piece of equipment to identify potential problems before they become emergencies.

If you want to learn more about Surna Cultivation Technologies Preventative Maintenance Services, please visit us at www.surna.com/installation-maintenance-services.

About Surna

Surna Inc. (www.surna.com), operating under the tradename Surna Cultivation Technologies, designs, engineers and sells cultivation technologies for controlled environment agriculture including: (i) liquid-based process cooling systems and other climate control systems, (ii) air handling equipment and systems, (iii) a full-service engineering package for designing and engineering commercial scale thermodynamic systems specific to cannabis cultivation facilities, and (iv) automation and control devices, systems and technologies used for environmental, lighting and climate control.

Headquartered in Boulder, Colorado, we leverage our experience to bring value-added climate control solutions to our customers that help improve their overall crop quality and yield, optimize energy and water efficiency, and satisfy the evolving state and local codes, permitting and regulatory requirements. Although many of our customers do, we neither produce nor sell cannabis.

Contact:
Jamie English
Vice President, Marketing Communications
jamie.english@surna.com
303.993.5271





