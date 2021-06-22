checkAd

Clearlake Capital and Siris-Backed Constant Contact Agrees to Acquire SharpSpring

Strategic acquisition to maximize growth and audience engagement for small businesses

WALTHAM, MA and GAINESVILLE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2021 / Constant Contact, an established leader in online marketing, backed by Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. (together with its affiliates, "Clearlake") and Siris Capital (together with its affiliates, "Siris"), today announced it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire SharpSpring, Inc. ("SharpSpring") (NASDAQ:SHSP) in an all cash transaction valued at approximately $240 million including outstanding indebtedness.

Under the terms of the agreement, which has been unanimously approved by the members of SharpSpring's Board of Directors, Constant Contact will acquire all the outstanding common stock of SharpSpring for $17.10 per share in cash. The purchase price represents a 21% premium over SharpSpring's closing share price of $14.11 as of June 21, 2021. The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2021 subject to customary closing conditions including a SharpSpring stockholder approval.

SharpSpring is a cloud-based revenue growth and marketing automation platform that improves the effectiveness of small business's (SMBs) marketing strategy. Designed for SMBs, and often delivered by digital marketing agencies, SharpSpring generates leads, improves conversions to sales, and drives higher returns on marketing investments. The integration of SharpSpring will give Constant Contact's SMB clients the ability to easily and successfully engage customers throughout their journey, helping clients deliver better marketing-driven results.

"Constant Contact and SharpSpring share a mission to help small businesses succeed, and this acquisition represents a powerful opportunity to combine our best-in-class email and ecommerce offerings with SharpSpring's strong suite of revenue growth and marketing automation tools," said Frank Vella, CEO, Constant Contact. "Today's Constant Contact retains the customer-first culture that defined our heritage, and I am excited to expand upon that with a commitment to innovation that will accelerate our growth and build upon the passion and agility that has made our brand a leader in digital marketing for so many years."

