checkAd

Pond Technologies Holdings Inc. Announces Sale of Pembina Petroleum and Natural Gas Assets

Autor: Accesswire
22.06.2021, 15:30  |  51   |   |   

MARKHAM, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2021 / Pond Technologies Holdings Inc. (the "Corporation" or "Pond") (TSX.V:POND), (OTCQB:PNDHF) an ESG company addressing global sustainability challenges of climate change and nutrition, is pleased to announce …

MARKHAM, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2021 / Pond Technologies Holdings Inc. (the "Corporation" or "Pond") (TSX.V:POND), (OTCQB:PNDHF) an ESG company addressing global sustainability challenges of climate change and nutrition, is pleased to announce it completed a transaction with Grizzly Resources Ltd. ("Grizzly") on June 16, 2021 to sell all of its petroleum and natural gas assets in the Pembina Area, Alberta (the "Assets") (the "Divestiture").

As part of the Divestiture, Grizzly will assume all abandonment and reclamation liabilities related to the Assets and pay up to $2.25 million in future conditional consideration to Pond upon the sale of the assets and/or upon the resumption of production.

Thomas Masney, CFO at Pond stated "Eliminating Pond's liability related to the legacy Pembina assets gives us more flexibility and allows us to continue on our aggressive growth path. We are pleased with the outcome and the possibility of being able to generate up to $2.25 million in future consideration from the Pembina asset."

Grant Smith President & CEO at Pond said "This agreement allows Pond to clean up its balance sheet, by removing the liability surrounding the legacy oil and gas assets included within the initial go public transaction. As a company focused on addressing growing sustainability challenges, we are excited to look to the future and with this transaction behind us, we can do just that. Our sphere of opportunity is global, and we have many initiatives underway which we are excited to announce in the coming months."

About Pond Technologies Holdings Inc.:

Located in Markham, Ontario, Pond is a technology company that provides profitable solutions to the global health and wellness challenges of climate change and nutrition. Pond's proprietary growth platform, including patented advanced photonics, optimizes key growth inputs in order to provide a controlled environment that maximizes the growth of algae and other organisms. This enables industrial emitters to generate new revenue streams from the transformation of underutilized CO2 to valuable algae-based products, such as protein for animal feed and nutraceutical products like Chlorella, Spirulina, and Astaxanthin for human consumption. For more information visit https://www.pondtech.com/.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information contact: Grant Smith, Chief Executive Officer, at g.smith@pondtech.com, 416-287-3835 ext. 201; or Cole Stevens at c.stevens@pondtech.com

SOURCE: Pond Technologies Holdings Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/652636/Pond-Technologies-Holdings-Inc-Annou ...

Pond Technologies Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Pond Technologies Holdings Inc. Announces Sale of Pembina Petroleum and Natural Gas Assets MARKHAM, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2021 / Pond Technologies Holdings Inc. (the "Corporation" or "Pond") (TSX.V:POND), (OTCQB:PNDHF) an ESG company addressing global sustainability challenges of climate change and nutrition, is pleased to announce …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
World Heavyweight Champion Anthony Joshua Signs 3-Year Endorsement Agreement with Love Hemp Group ...
Group Ten Metals Announces Arrival of First Drill Rig at Stillwater West PGE-Ni-Cu-Co + Au Project ...
Komo Plant Based Foods Expands Plant-Based Meal Helpers(TM) Product Line and Announces New U.S. ...
Prysmian Group Awarded $900M SOO Green HVDC Link Project, a Key Milestone in Building a US Clean ...
NMEX Announces the Hiring of Ricardo Esparza
MainOne,West Africa's Leading Carrier-neutral data center provider to unveil data center in ...
SolGold PLC Announces Director Dealing
Focus Financial Partners Announces Launch of Secondary Offering of Class A Common Stock
Gladstone Commercial Corporation Prices Public Offering of 6.00% Series G Cumulative Redeemable ...
Focus Financial Partners Prices Secondary Offering of Class A Common Stock; KKR Exits Remaining ...
Titel
Torchlight Provides Update on Proposed Business Combination Timing and Payment Date for Preferred ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
Northern Dynasty: Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals Orders Pebble Case To Be Judged on Its Merits
heliosDX Partners with Verb to launch a National Sales Campaign Utilizing verbTEAMS and verbLIVE
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
Midatech Pharma PLC Announces Breakthrough Data Using Q-Sphera Technology
HIVE Expands Its Growth Strategy in Sweden by Sourcing More Green Energy
RE Royalties Announces Filing of Final Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus
Vicinity Motor Corp. Announces Partnership with Danfoss Editron to Power Next-Generation Medium ...
Molecular Partners Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering of American Depositary Shares in ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
Nevada Silver Corporation Commences Exploration and Contracts Falcon Drilling Inc. for Drilling at ...
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update
Petroteq Energy Announces that Production of Oil from the POSP has Recommenced
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
Nevada Silver Corporation Commences Exploration and Contracts Falcon Drilling Inc. for Drilling at ...
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update
Petroteq Energy Announces that Production of Oil from the POSP has Recommenced
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
28.05.21
goldinvest.de: Pond Technologies meldet ersten White-Label Astaxanthin-Auftrag von US-Kunden
27.05.21
Pond Technologies Continues Growth as Pond Naturals Receives White Label Order from U.S. Client