Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

22.06.2021 / 15:36
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Trade & Value AG

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title: Herr
First name: Oliver
Last name(s): Dornisch
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Lena Beteiligungs AG

b) LEI
391200OEF0JSEMI6IH73 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A3E5A26

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition
Transaction of an asset manager

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
1.50 EUR 33.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
1.50 EUR 33.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2021-06-21; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Hanseatische Wertpapierbörse Hamburg
MIC: XHAM


22.06.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Lena Beteiligungs AG
Elimarstr. 4
26135 Oldenburg
Germany
Internet: http://www.lena-ag.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

69265  22.06.2021 



