Epazz Provitrac Applicant Tracking System Video Interviewing Feature is Available for Companies Changing to the New Hybrid Work Environments After COVID-19 Pandemic

Provitrac video interviewing software assists companies with hiring employees who will be working from home or part-time in the office


CHICAGO, IL, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Epazz Inc. (OTC: EPAZ), the parent company of DeskFlex, a mission-critical provider of cloud-based business software solutions, announced today that their Provitrac applicant tracking software solution announced the launching of the video interviewing feature that assists companies with the new Hybrid Work Environment, a mix of working from home and part-time in the office.

Provitrac video interviewing functionality allows the company HR personnel to do a video interview online, anywhere in the world. The first phase of the video interview can be a recording of questions that applicants must answer. Next, the software provides the workflow process for hiring the applicant to the company. Hereafter the company uses the software to onboard the employee into their human resource system. The need to conduct video interviews has significantly increased because of the COVID-19 pandemic. As with DeskFlex, the Provitrac applicant tracking software system was upgraded to match the new trend of working remotely. 

Provitrac is a candidate recruiting software that provides the best features of any other hiring software, including job posting in online media outlets, applicant tracking, video interviewing online, candidate ranking, job matching, sorting and scoring, and onboarding management. In addition, the Provitrac applicant tracking software platform features an integrated client support system, phone system, custom reporting, and the newly added feature of Video Interviewing software.

Hiring managers can use the Provitrac Video Interviewing software to set a job interview with a potential candidate, similar to an in-person or phone interview via integration with videoconferencing. In a large organization that needs massive hiring, Provitrac can also provide an automated video interview that records an applicant's response to standard preliminary interview questions. Then, with preset screening questions, recruiting officers can immediately filter candidates who do not meet the criteria leaving only the most suitable candidates for a final face-to-face interview.

