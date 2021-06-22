checkAd

Nanotech Presenting at Singular Research's Summer Solstice Webinar on Thursday, June 24, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.06.2021, 15:30  |  30   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nanotech Security Corp. (TSXV: NTS) (OTCQX: NTSFF) (“Nanotech” or the “Company”), a leader in the development of secure and visually memorable nano-optic security features used in the government and banknote and brand protection markets, announces that President and CEO Troy Bullock will present the Company’s corporate presentation at Singular Research's Summer Solstice Webinar on Thursday, June 24, 2021, at 10:45 AM Eastern. The following week, on Tuesday, June 29th, Mr. Bullock and CFO Monika Russell will host 1-on-1 investor meetings throughout the day.

Singular Research's Summer Solstice Webinar

Date: June 24, 2021

Time: 10:45 AM Eastern Time / 7:45 AM Pacific Time

To attend the conference, register here. 1-on-1 investor meetings are available and will be scheduled for Tuesday, June 29, 2021. To schedule a 1-on-1 please contact Mike Walter at mike@singularresearch.com.

About Singular Research

Singular Research (“Singular”) aims to be the most trusted supplier of independent, trusted, single-source research on small-to-microcap companies to the small-to-medium sized Hedge Fund manager. They provide quarterly updates for 40 to 70 companies and make recommendations. Singular strives to achieve its mission by:

  • Finding under or overvalued securities: The goal is to provide initiation reports and quarterly updates for approximately 40 micro to small cap companies. In most cases, Singular analysts research companies that are not covered by any other firms.
  • Providing honest advice: Independent analysts have no financial interest in the stocks covered. Analysts are compensated based on the accuracy of their research calls not through trading commissions or potential deal flow.
  • Track record: Singular’s picks have gained 299.3% since inception in 2004, compared with a gain of 116.4% for the Russell 2000 and 77.8% for the S&P 500 over the same period.

More information about Singular is available at www.singularresearch.com.

About Nanotech

With billions of security features in circulation, Nanotech’s products include secure and memorable security labels, stripes, patches, and colour-shifting foils for currency authentication and brand protection.

KolourOptik is a patented visual technology that is exclusive to the government and banknote market and combines sub-wavelength nanostructures and microstructures to create modern overt security features with a unique and customizable optical effect. KolourOptik pure plasmonic colour pixels produce full colour, 3D depth, and movement used in security stripes and threads that are nearly impossible to replicate.

LiveOptik is a patented visual technology that utilizes innovative nano-optics one tenth the size of traditional holographic structures to create next generation overt security features customized to our customers’ unique requirements. LiveOptik delivers multi-colour, 3D depth, movement, and image switches for secure brand protection stripes, threads, and labels that are nearly impossible to replicate.

Additional information about Nanotech can be found at the Company’s website www.nanosecurity.ca, the Canadian disclosure filings website www.sedar.com or the OTCMarkets disclosure filings website www.otcmarkets.com.

Nanotech Security Corp.: US Investor Relations: Canada Investor Relations:
Kelley Ryshak Matthew Selinger Sean Peasgood
info@nanosecurity.ca mselinger@firmirgroup.com sean@SophicCapital.com
+1.604.678.5775 +1.415.572.8152 +1.647.699.9845

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies
of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Nanotech Presenting at Singular Research's Summer Solstice Webinar on Thursday, June 24, 2021 VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Nanotech Security Corp. (TSXV: NTS) (OTCQX: NTSFF) (“Nanotech” or the “Company”), a leader in the development of secure and visually memorable nano-optic security features used in the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Kinross provides update on Tasiast mill fire
Repligen Corporation Announces Agreement to Acquire Polymem S.A.
OneWater Marine Welcomes James Brewer as Managing Director of Roscioli Yachting Center
TELUS announces pricing of inaugural Sustainability-Linked Bond offering, the first of its kind in ...
Update on arbitration proceedings between EssilorLuxottica and GrandVision
Capital Power’s initial response to BC Hydro’s draft Integrated Resource Plan
CAVU Resources, Inc. announces name change, engages investment bank, enters into agreement to ...
Star Bulk Carriers Corp. Announces Secondary Public Offering of Common Shares
MicroVision Announces $140 Million At-the-Market Equity Facility
Fnac Darty: Fnac Darty and Manor sign a partnership agreement to deploy Fnac shop-in-shops in 27 Manor stores ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
CNH Industrial to acquire Raven Industries, enhancing precision agriculture capabilities and scale
John R. Whitcomb Joins Lordstown Motors As Vice President, Global Commercial Operations To Lead ...
23andMe Successfully Closes its Business Combination with VG Acquisition Corp.
XPO Logistics Announces Pricing of GXO’s $800 Million Notes Offering
Clearlake Capital-Backed Unifrax to Acquire Lydall, Inc. for $62.10 per share
HUTCHMED Launches Hong Kong Initial Public Offering
BioNTech gibt Dosierung des ersten Patienten mit fortgeschrittenem Melanom in der Phase-2-Studie ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus