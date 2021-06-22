checkAd

Human Unitec International Inc Announces Strategic Agreement With Medical Technology Company TechV SA

Boston, Massachusetts, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Human Unitec International, Inc., (OTC Pink: HMNU) ("HMNU"), is a Project Finance, Management & Development for Sustainability, Medical, Wellness, and Green Energy, announces a strategic agreement with a Switzerland and United States based medical technology company, TechV SA.

The agreement with TechV SA, https://www.techvmed.com, a Swiss well-being company, with offices no North Carolina provides for Human Unitec, through is MSK Kinesis division with provide for the distribution for TechV SA in the USA and Canada markets.

The first launch will be the TechV  WELLNESS COACH in USA and Canada which with revolutionary treatment for  the  improvement of the health and well-being of both human beings and  animals.

The TechV Wellness Coach is able to provide each cell of our body with the right frequency of electromagnetic waves that allows it to feed itself and to attract the substances necessary for its functions by electromagnetic osmosis (e.g. a bone cell attracts Ca+) and repel harmful substances (e.g. free radicals).

It is not only a technology that invigorates the body, but also a system that rebalances the energies of our nervous system to reduce stress and increase cellular longevity.

About Human Unitec International, Inc.:

Human Unitec International, Inc., is a Project Finance, Management & Development for Sustainability, Medical, Wellness, and Green Energy. We are listed on the US OTC Market. (OTC Pink: HMNU)

Human Unitec International
551 Warren street, 12075 Hudson, NY, USA
Contact: Telephone (917)8219585
Email: hmnuusa@gmail.com
https://twitter.com/HMNU_1
www.hmnuusa.com

Forward-looking statements
This document contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of Human Unitec International Inc., (HMNU),  a startup company, and certain of the plans and objectives of  HMNU with respect to these items. Examples of forward-looking statements include statements made about our strategy, estimates of sales growth, future EBITA and future developments in our organic business. Forward-looking statements can be identified generally as those containing words such as “anticipates”, “assumes”, “believes”, “estimates”, “expects”, “should”, “will”, “will likely result”, “forecast”, “outlook”, “projects”, “may” or similar expressions. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to future events and circumstances and there are many factors that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.
These factors include, but are not limited to, domestic and global economic and business conditions, the successful implementation of our strategy and our ability to realize the benefits of this strategy, our ability to develop and market new products, changes in legislation, legal claims, changes in exchange and interest rates, changes in tax rates, pension costs and actuarial assumptions, raw materials and employee costs, our ability to identify and complete successful acquisitions and to integrate those acquisitions into our business, our ability to successfully exit certain businesses or restructure our operations, the rate of technological changes, political, economic and other developments in countries where HMNU operates, industry consolidation and competition. As a result, HMNU actual future results may differ materially from the plans, goals and expectations set forth in such forward-looking statements. 

Attachment





