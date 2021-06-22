Human Unitec International Inc Announces Strategic Agreement With Medical Technology Company TechV SA

The agreement with TechV SA, https://www.techvmed.com , a Swiss well-being company, with offices no North Carolina provides for Human Unitec, through is MSK Kinesis division with provide for the distribution for TechV SA in the USA and Canada markets.

The first launch will be the TechV WELLNESS COACH in USA and Canada which with revolutionary treatment for the improvement of the health and well-being of both human beings and animals.

The TechV Wellness Coach is able to provide each cell of our body with the right frequency of electromagnetic waves that allows it to feed itself and to attract the substances necessary for its functions by electromagnetic osmosis (e.g. a bone cell attracts Ca+) and repel harmful substances (e.g. free radicals).

It is not only a technology that invigorates the body, but also a system that rebalances the energies of our nervous system to reduce stress and increase cellular longevity.

About Human Unitec International, Inc.:

Human Unitec International, Inc., is a Project Finance, Management & Development for Sustainability, Medical, Wellness, and Green Energy. We are listed on the US OTC Market. (OTC Pink: HMNU)

