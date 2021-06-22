checkAd

Rapid Nutrition Signs a Liquidity Contract With One of the Largest Interdealer Brokers

Autor: Accesswire
LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2021 / Rapid Nutrition PLC (Euronext Growth Paris: ALRPD under ISIN code GB00BLG2TX24 ), a natural wellness company focused on the research and development ("R&D"), manufacturing and distribution of premium science-based dietary supplements, today announces it has signed a liquidity contract with TSAF-Tradition Securities and Futures to promote regular trading and liquidity of the shares of RAPID NUTRITION as of June 22, 2021.

This liquidity contract complies with the current legal framework, and more particularly with the provisions of Regulation (EU) No.596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of April 16, 2014 on market abuse and Regulation (EU) 2016/908 that complements the MAR Regulation, L.225-209 and following of the Commercial Code and the decision AMF No.2018-01 of July 2, 2018, applicable as of January 1, 2019, with the establishment of contracts of liquidity on equity securities. In accordance with accepted market practices together with all other provisions mentioned therein.

This contract is valid for a period of one year, renewable by mutual agreement.

For the execution of this contract, € 15.000 have been assigned to the liquidity account.

The execution of the liquidity contract will be suspended under the conditions referred to in article 5 of the AMF Decision No.2018-01 of July 2, 2018 and may be terminated for the following reasons, among others:

- At any time by the party of RAPID NUTRITION subject to a 1 month notice.

- At any time by TSAF subject to the fulfilment of a 1 month notice.

- When the parties cannot agree on the execution of the contract.

About TSAF

TSAF operates in the regulated markets, covering both equities and derivative products. It is a member of all the major regulated markets in Europe and the United States, with access to the principal sources of liquidity. The Company's teams are based in Paris and London. TSAF OTC is a Paris-based specialist in OTC (over-the-counter) markets, offering customers substantial liquidity in a very broad range of products. TSAF and TSAF OTC are acknowledged leaders in their respective sectors, with very substantial trading volumes and extensive customer portfolios. They provide essential market insight, innovative ideas, and rapid order execution, coupled with outstanding service on a comprehensive range of products. Please visit http://www.tsaf-paris.com

