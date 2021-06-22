checkAd

Citycon appoints a new Chief Financial Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
22.06.2021, 15:57  |  26   |   |   

CITYCON OYJ  Stock Exchange Release  22 June 2021 at 16.45 hrs

HELSINKI, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bret D. McLeod has been appointed Citycon Oyj's Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and member of the Corporate Management Committee following the planned retirement of the current CFO, Mr. Eero Sihvonen.

Mr. McLeod (US and Canadian citizen, born 1982, MBA) will join Citycon´s Corporate Management Committee on August 1, 2021 and assume the full responsibility as CFO on January 1, 2022. Mr, McLeod has over 17 years of experience in real estate. Prior to joining Citycon, he was the Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer at Lakewood Hotel Trust, a firm he co-founded.  Prior to Lakewood, he served at Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc., the largest lodging real estate investment trust, most recently as Senior Vice President, Treasurer, Head of Corporate Strategy and Investor Relations.
 
Mr. McLeod will succeed the current Chief Financial Officer, Eero Sihvonen, who has served in his position since 2005 and will transfer his duties on December 31, 2021 as a result of the planned retirement. He will stay as a senior advisor to the company until June 30, 2022.

Eero Sihvonen, CFO: "I would like to thank the company, the employees, the management and the board for the great co-operation and trust during my long tenure with Citycon. I have gladly promised to fully participate in ensuring a smooth transfer of responsibilities and being available to the company in an advisory capacity. It is naturally with mixed feelings that I will be leaving Citycon after all these years, particularly at such an interesting strategic phase. On the other hand, I am also very much looking forward to this next stage of my life."

F. Scott Ball, CEO: "We would like to thank Eero Sihvonen for his valuable contribution to Citycon for almost 17 years. Eero has been a great leader and role model for all Cityconners, as well as a highly respected financial professional amongst both internal and external stakeholders. We are very pleased with this arrangement, which allows a smooth transformation of duties and brings continuity to our business. At the same time, we would like to warmly welcome Bret to Citycon. His broad commercial real estate expertise and strong track record in finance, capital markets, and strategy will be a valuable addition to Citycon's management team. As an experienced leader he will be supporting developing the organization in line with Citycon's strategy.

The professional biography of Bret D. McLeod is available on Citycon's website: https://www.citycon.com/


CITYCON OYJ

For further information, please contact:
Laura Jauhiainen
Vice President, Strategy and Investor Relations
Tel. +358 40 823 9497
laura.jauhiainen@citycon.com

Citycon is a leading owner, manager and developer of mixed-use centres for urban living including retail, office space and housing. We are committed to sustainable property management in the Nordic region with assets that total approximately EUR 4.4 billion. Our centres are located in urban hubs with a direct connection to public transport. Placed in the heart of communities, our centres are anchored by groceries, healthcare and services to cater for the everyday needs of customers.

Citycon has investment-grade credit ratings from Moody's (Baa3), Fitch (BBB-) and Standard & Poor's (BBB-). Citycon Oyj's share is listed in Nasdaq Helsinki.

www.citycon.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/citycon-oyj/r/citycon-appoints-a-new-chief-financial-officer,c3372207

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/citycon-oyj/i/bret-d-mcleod,c2928311

Bret D McLeod

 




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Citycon appoints a new Chief Financial Officer CITYCON OYJ  Stock Exchange Release  22 June 2021 at 16.45 hrs HELSINKI, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Bret D. McLeod has been appointed Citycon Oyj's Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and member of the Corporate Management Committee following the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Mental Health Apps Market to Exceed USD 3.3 Billion by 2027 Globally |CAGR: 20.5%| UnivDatos Market Insights
Spinal Stenosis Devices Market Size Expected to Soar at a Steady CAGR of 2.71% by 2026, Estimates ...
IoT partners Pycom and 1NCE cut costs of full-stack IoT with an all-in offering starting at 1 Euro
Little Green Pharma To Accelerate Growth Strategy With Acquisition of World-Class Production and ...
Volocopter Flies at Paris Air Forum
TIGA UK Games Education Awards 2021 launched to promote outstanding students, education providers ...
Infinite Launches Wales' First Multi Technology Energy Centre to Supply Power Directly to the ...
Agora to Work with HP to Power Real Time Engagement in OMEN Oasis
Atos modernizes its cloud platform with StorPool Storage
HH Global to acquire Adare International
Titel
IBM Closes Acquisition of Turbonomic to Deliver Comprehensive AIOps Capabilities for Hybrid Cloud
APS Networks Launches Three TIP OpenBNG Programmable Switches to Boost the Disaggregated Telco ...
Irish Whiskey Market to Reach $7.67 Bn, Globally, by 2027 at 9.2% CAGR: Allied Market Research
Dame Heather Rabbatts Appointed Chair and Vanessa Cowling Non-executive Director of Garden Studios
Digital Patient Monitoring Devices Market Size To Reach $446 Billion By 2028, Advent Of Technologically Advanced Healthcare Solutions Incorporating A.I., and IoT To Witness High Adoption Rates: Grand View Research, Inc.
For the First Time in the World: Experience 9 Sensational NFT Museums
AR/VR and AI Tech in Education Creating Unique Opportunities for Early Investors
Takeda Pharmaceuticals Marks its 240th Founding Anniversary
Hydrogen Fuels Australia Launches Integrated Modular Hydrogen Fuel Generation and Refuelling ...
Glassdoor Reveals Employees' Choice Awards For The Top CEOs in 2021
Titel
Danube Hospitality Solutions and Delta Food Industries partner with Hozpitality for the 7th Middle ...
TSM and FTX Sign $210 Million Naming Rights Partnership, Largest in Esports History
Smart Services Leader Plume Secures Major Partnership Wins in Germany
Shell To Sell Interest In Deer Park Refinery To Partner Pemex
AIMCo Announces Appointment and Reappointment to Board of Directors
BAT's Vuse becomes world's first global carbon neutral vape brand
Global Mobile Payment Market Size Projected To Reach $12.06 Trillion by 2027
Citycon Oyj considers issuance of green Capital Securities
A Junior Miner May Have Started A New Canadian Gold Rush
Why The Future Of Esports Will Likely Be Powered By Mobile Apps
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area
University of Toronto Tests Confirm First Mask That Deactivates Coronavirus