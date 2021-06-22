checkAd

A Rare Digital Asset, Batteries.com, to Be Sold at Auction this Autumn

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
SAN FRANCISCO, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A worldwide auction will see an "electrifying" masterpiece change hands this fall, but its new owner will never be able to hold—or touch—it.

It is not a Renoir, Rembrandt or Picasso, but it is very much a twenty-first century art form according to one expert: "A rare domain is like an exquisite piece of art," said Karine Kugler, CEO of The Three Marketers, in response to news that one of the world's most sought-after Internet domains will be sold in the months ahead. "Batteries.com is indeed a rarity. With the emerging competition and explosive growth in batteries, this domain's inherent value proposition for a buyer is clear: an Internet address as distinct and easily located as the Louvre in Paris," added Kugler, whose search engine optimization and social media marketing skills attract clients from around the globe.

The ability for one-word, industry-defining domains to dominate search engines and traffic to their sites has benefited "category-killer" domain owners across wide-ranging industries, from insurance (insure.com) and cars (cars.com), to hotels (hotels.com). As sales of consumer electronics continue to spiral upwards along with electric vehicles and the need to reliably capture solar and wind power for homes and businesses, the battery industry is expected to triple in size by 2027, exceeding $300 billion annually. As such, the winning bidder for Batteries.com stands to gain a significant competitive advantage for their brand and products, with the potential to be dominant in one of the world's fastest growing industries.

Batteries.com is live in a pre-launch format, gathering interests related to batteries, and emails from visitors excited for a full launch later this year. The site's simple ad campaign *Batteries not included has charmed millions and continues to raise the domain's profile.

The auction for Batteries.com is being organized by Peter D. Johnston, an international advisor to companies, governments and high net worth individuals. Peter has achieved outstanding results for both sellers and buyers of exceptional assets due to his unique knowledge, credibility and track-record. In the realm of domains specifically, he only represents the owners of elite industry-defining digital assets.

Official service providers for the auction process include San Francisco-based Escrow.com.

Details about the auction and its timing will be released in September.

For further information go to www.WelcomeToBatteries.com or contact PeterJohnston@nailimited.com




