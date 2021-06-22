ADC Therapeutics Announces Encouraging Interim Results from Pivotal Phase 2 Clinical Trial of Camidanlumab Tesirine (Cami) Presented at the 16th Annual International Conference on Malignant Lymphoma

ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE: ADCT), a commercial-stage biotechnology company leading the development of novel antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors, announced today that updated interim results from the ongoing pivotal Phase 2 clinical trial of camidanlumab tesirine (Cami) in patients with relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma were presented in an oral presentation (Abstract 075) at the 16th Annual International Conference on Malignant Lymphoma (ICML). The pivotal Phase 2 study is intended to support the submission of a Biologics License Application.

“The interim results from our ongoing pivotal Phase 2 trial of Cami as a single agent for patients with relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma demonstrate that a significant number of patients experience long-lasting treatment effects,” said Jay Feingold, MD, PhD, Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer of ADC Therapeutics. “In Phase 2, we used the optimal Phase 1 dosing schedule based on activity and tolerability, and we are encouraged by the interim data that show the median duration of response has not been reached. We also note that the incidence of GBS in Phase 2 is consistent with Phase 1. We look forward to providing future updates on this pivotal program as the overall response rate and duration of response data continue to mature.”