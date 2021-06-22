checkAd

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Declares its Monthly Common Share Distribution of $0.11 Per Share for July

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (the "Fund") (NYSE: FSD) has declared the Fund’s regularly scheduled monthly common share distribution in the amount of $0.11 per share payable on July 15, 2021, to shareholders of record as of July 2, 2021. The ex-dividend date is expected to be July 1, 2021. The monthly distribution information for the Fund appears below.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (FSD):

Distribution per share:................................................................................................................... $0.11
Distribution Rate based on the June 18, 2021 NAV of $16.50:....................................................... 8.00%
Distribution Rate based on the June 18, 2021 closing market price of $15.51:................................. 8.51%

This distribution will consist of net investment income earned by the Fund and return of capital and may also consist of net short-term realized capital gains. The final determination of the source and tax status of all 2021 distributions will be made after the end of 2021 and will be provided on Form 1099-DIV.

The Fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide current income. The Fund has a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing, under normal market conditions, a majority of its assets in a diversified portfolio of U.S. and foreign (including emerging markets) high-yield corporate fixed-income securities of varying maturities that are rated below-investment grade at the time of purchase.

First Trust Advisors L.P. ("FTA") is a federally registered investment advisor and serves as the Fund's investment advisor. FTA and its affiliate First Trust Portfolios L.P. ("FTP"), a FINRA registered broker-dealer, are privately-held companies that provide a variety of investment services. FTA has collective assets under management or supervision of approximately $199 billion as of May 31, 2021 through unit investment trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, mutual funds and separate managed accounts. FTA is the supervisor of the First Trust unit investment trusts, while FTP is the sponsor. FTP is also a distributor of mutual fund shares and exchange-traded fund creation units. FTA and FTP are based in Wheaton, Illinois.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Declares its Monthly Common Share Distribution of $0.11 Per Share for July First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (the "Fund") (NYSE: FSD) has declared the Fund's regularly scheduled monthly common share distribution in the amount of $0.11 per share payable on July 15, 2021, to shareholders of record as of July 2, 2021.

