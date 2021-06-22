Gaensel Energy Group, Inc. (GEGR) Completes the Agreement to Purchase of the Majority Control of Enjoy St. Moritz TV AG

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gaensel Energy Group, Inc., (OTC Pink: GEGR) (“Gaensel” or the “Company”), a diversified holding company with assets in Biotech, Cryptocurrency, Software/Gaming and VR, Health, Beauty and Fashion, Technology, CRM & Data, Commodities, Retail Coffee, as well as General Contracting and Patented Building supplies, is pleased to announce its has completed the agreement to purchase the Majority Control of Enjoy St. Moritz TV AG.

Enjoy St. Moritz TV AG, https://www.enjoystmoritz.ch/ is a Television and media production company Headquarter in St. Moritz, Switzerland. On December 1, 2014, Enjoy St. Moritz began with support of a number of successful St. Moritz businessmen as a media website for the St. Moritz region. During the first winter season, 2014/15 Enjoy St. Moritz was already conquering the web. Productions began to increase exponentially and Enjoy St. Moritz began to promote the big regional, national, and international events of the Olympia Bob Run, White Turf, Gourmet Festival, Snow Polo, Festival Da Jazz, Passione Engadina, Bernina Gran Turismo and also services and products for private clients such as hotels, restaurants, real estate, and companies. In August 2019, the first Swiss TV broadcasting from St. Moritz was finally born, and the brand name became Enjoy St. Moritz. Enjoy St. Moritz TV is now a cable partner with Swisscom TV.