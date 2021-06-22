Pionyr and Abcam extend partnership to evaluate TREM2-expressing cells in cancer patients

South San Francisco, Calif. and Cambridge, England (ots/PRNewswire) - - The

partnership will support the progression of PY314, the first of Pionyr's Myeloid

Tuning(TM) antibodies to enter the clinic



- Pionyr will use Abcam's EPR20243 clone to evaluate TREM2 levels in tissue

samples for potential future development as a CDx





- Abcam is Pionyr's preferred partner for the long-term provision of anti-TREM2antibody, suitable for use throughout the diagnostics development processToday Pionyr Immunotherapeutics (https://www.pionyrtx.com/) , Inc., a companydeveloping first-in-class antibody therapeutics that increase the body'santi-tumor immunity and Abcam (http://www.abcamplc.com/) (AIM: ABC) (NASDAQ:ABCM), a global innovator in life science reagents and tools, announced theextension of their collaboration with a new commercial licensing agreement tosupport the progression of PY314, the first to the clinic of Pionyr's compounds.Currently in Phase 1 clinical study[1], PY314 is an anti-TREM2 (TriggeringReceptor Expressed on Myeloid cells 2) monoclonal antibody for the treatment ofadvanced solid tumors. PY314 is designed to tune the tumor microenvironment byselectively depleting immune suppressive TREM2-expressing tumor-associatedmacrophages to promote anti-tumor immunity.Pionyr's Phase 1 clinical study will recruit patients with predefined tumortypes where macrophages expressing TREM2 in the tumor microenvironment are mostlikely implicated as a driver of resistant metastatic disease. Under the termsof the agreement, Pionyr will evaluate Abcam's anti-TREM2 antibody to detect thepresence of TREM2-expressing macrophages in tumor biopsy samples from patientsenrolled in the first-in-human study. Pionyr will explore the potential fordeveloping a companion diagnostic test leveraging Abcam's high quality reagentsand end-to end-expertise to facilitate and de-risk the diagnostics developmentjourney.Kevin Baker, SVP and Chief Development Officer at Pionyr, said: "We are excitedto collaborate with Abcam to support the clinical development of our PY314program for the treatment of solid tumors. Abcam's in-depth knowledge and trackrecord of successfully supporting diagnostic assay development is invaluable toanticipate late-stage development requirements, and to facilitate access to theright expertise at the right time."John Baker, SVP Business Development at Abcam, said: "Pionyr's Phase 1 PY314 isa promising therapy that has the potential to unlock durable benefits for cancerpatients. Precise monitoring of the presence of TREM2 in tumor biopsy samplesthroughout the clinical development process, enabled by Pionyr's use of Abcam's