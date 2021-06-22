Pionyr and Abcam extend partnership to evaluate TREM2-expressing cells in cancer patients
South San Francisco, Calif. and Cambridge, England (ots/PRNewswire) - - The
partnership will support the progression of PY314, the first of Pionyr's Myeloid
Tuning(TM) antibodies to enter the clinic
- Pionyr will use Abcam's EPR20243 clone to evaluate TREM2 levels in tissue
samples for potential future development as a CDx
- Abcam is Pionyr's preferred partner for the long-term provision of anti-TREM2
antibody, suitable for use throughout the diagnostics development process
Today Pionyr Immunotherapeutics (https://www.pionyrtx.com/) , Inc., a company
developing first-in-class antibody therapeutics that increase the body's
anti-tumor immunity and Abcam (http://www.abcamplc.com/) (AIM: ABC) (NASDAQ:
ABCM), a global innovator in life science reagents and tools, announced the
extension of their collaboration with a new commercial licensing agreement to
support the progression of PY314, the first to the clinic of Pionyr's compounds.
Currently in Phase 1 clinical study[1], PY314 is an anti-TREM2 (Triggering
Receptor Expressed on Myeloid cells 2) monoclonal antibody for the treatment of
advanced solid tumors. PY314 is designed to tune the tumor microenvironment by
selectively depleting immune suppressive TREM2-expressing tumor-associated
macrophages to promote anti-tumor immunity.
Pionyr's Phase 1 clinical study will recruit patients with predefined tumor
types where macrophages expressing TREM2 in the tumor microenvironment are most
likely implicated as a driver of resistant metastatic disease. Under the terms
of the agreement, Pionyr will evaluate Abcam's anti-TREM2 antibody to detect the
presence of TREM2-expressing macrophages in tumor biopsy samples from patients
enrolled in the first-in-human study. Pionyr will explore the potential for
developing a companion diagnostic test leveraging Abcam's high quality reagents
and end-to end-expertise to facilitate and de-risk the diagnostics development
journey.
Kevin Baker, SVP and Chief Development Officer at Pionyr, said: "We are excited
to collaborate with Abcam to support the clinical development of our PY314
program for the treatment of solid tumors. Abcam's in-depth knowledge and track
record of successfully supporting diagnostic assay development is invaluable to
anticipate late-stage development requirements, and to facilitate access to the
right expertise at the right time."
John Baker, SVP Business Development at Abcam, said: "Pionyr's Phase 1 PY314 is
a promising therapy that has the potential to unlock durable benefits for cancer
patients. Precise monitoring of the presence of TREM2 in tumor biopsy samples
throughout the clinical development process, enabled by Pionyr's use of Abcam's
antibody, suitable for use throughout the diagnostics development process
