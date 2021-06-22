checkAd

CBL Properties Announces New Tenants for Kirkwood Mall Redevelopment Project in Bismarck, North Dakota

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.06.2021, 16:00  |  20   |   |   

CBL Properties (OTCMKTS:CBLAQ) today announced two new tenants as part of the former Herberger’s redevelopment at Kirkwood Mall in Bismarck, North Dakota. Kirkwood Mall will welcome fast casual restaurant, Pancheros Mexican Grill, and Thrifty White Pharmacy in addition to the previously announced Chick-fil-A, Five Guys, and Blaze Pizza. Work on the Chick-fil-A restaurant pad began in June and demolition of the former Herberger’s building will occur as part of future phases.

“We are thrilled to announce additional uses as part of the Kirkwood Mall redevelopment project,” said Stephen Lebovitz, chief executive officer, CBL Properties. “These new tenants are consistent with our strategy of diversifying the mix of uses at our properties and create future value opportunities, including adding in-demand restaurants and essential businesses.”

Lebovitz added, “Kirkwood Mall is the dominant shopping center in the Bismarck community and offers a number of exclusive tenants. These additions will further solidify Kirkwood’s strength in the market and position it for even greater future growth and success.”

Construction on the project is ongoing and will be completed in phases. More detailed information including grand opening timing will be shared as plans are finalized.

About CBL Properties
 Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL’s portfolio is comprised of 104 properties totaling 63.8 million square feet across 24 states, including 63 high-quality enclosed, outlet and open-air retail centers and seven properties managed for third parties. CBL seeks to continuously strengthen its company and portfolio through active management, aggressive leasing and profitable reinvestment in its properties. For more information visit cblproperties.com.




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CBL Properties Announces New Tenants for Kirkwood Mall Redevelopment Project in Bismarck, North Dakota CBL Properties (OTCMKTS:CBLAQ) today announced two new tenants as part of the former Herberger’s redevelopment at Kirkwood Mall in Bismarck, North Dakota. Kirkwood Mall will welcome fast casual restaurant, Pancheros Mexican Grill, and Thrifty White …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces That Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN) Is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces the Filing of a ...
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of ...
Splunk Announces $1 Billion Investment from Silver Lake
Coca-Cola North America Steps up Spending With Minority-Owned Media Companies
FREYR and Alussa Energy Presents the FREYR Battery Board of Directors Ahead of Listing on New York ...
Sokoman Minerals Options 80 Claims Lying in the Fleur de Lys Land Package, Western NL
NetApp Acquires Data Mechanics to Accelerate Spot Roadmap and Optimize Data Analytics and Machine ...
Kathy Krenger to Join Kraft Heinz as Chief Communications Officer; Michael Mullen to Retire
Nutrien Raises Guidance: Announces a Further Half-Million Tonne Increase in 2021 Potash Production
Titel
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
CytRx Notes Orphazyme’s Regulatory Update from the FDA on Arimoclomol for Niemann-Pick Disease ...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces That Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN) Is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
Orion Engineered Carbons First To Launch Renewable Carbon Black To The Tire Industry: ECORAX Nature
Ameriprise Financial Earns 2021 Digital Wealth Management Impact Innovation Award for Digital ...
Boxlight Set to Rejoin Russel Microcap Index
New Cadence Tensilica FloatingPoint DSP Family Delivers Scalable Performance for a Broad Range of ...
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to ...
Guidewire Wins Three XCelent Awards for Claims in EMEA
Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Raises $230.5 Million of New Equity From Mudrick Capital
Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics Present New Data in 22 Patients With Greater Than 3 Months Follow-Up ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels