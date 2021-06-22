CBL Properties Announces New Tenants for Kirkwood Mall Redevelopment Project in Bismarck, North Dakota

CBL Properties (OTCMKTS:CBLAQ) today announced two new tenants as part of the former Herberger’s redevelopment at Kirkwood Mall in Bismarck, North Dakota. Kirkwood Mall will welcome fast casual restaurant, Pancheros Mexican Grill, and Thrifty White Pharmacy in addition to the previously announced Chick-fil-A, Five Guys, and Blaze Pizza. Work on the Chick-fil-A restaurant pad began in June and demolition of the former Herberger’s building will occur as part of future phases.

“We are thrilled to announce additional uses as part of the Kirkwood Mall redevelopment project,” said Stephen Lebovitz, chief executive officer, CBL Properties. “These new tenants are consistent with our strategy of diversifying the mix of uses at our properties and create future value opportunities, including adding in-demand restaurants and essential businesses.”