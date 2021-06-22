Insteel Industries Announces Third Quarter 2021 Conference Call

Insteel Industries Inc. (NYSE: IIIN) today announced that its third quarter 2021 earnings conference call will be webcast live over the internet on Thursday, July 22, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. ET following the release of the Company’s third quarter financial results at 6:30 a.m. ET on that same day. The conference call can be accessed on the Company’s website at https://insteelgcs.gcs-web.com/company-news/events-and-presentations and will be archived for replay.

