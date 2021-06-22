checkAd

WIZARD WORLD Launches Exclusive 3D Non-Fungible Tokens

22.06.2021   

Wizard World, a division of Wizard Brands Inc.TM (OTCQB: WIZD), announced today the launch of its three-dimensional non-fungible tokens (3D NFTs) of exclusive items from the Wizard World Vault online marketplace (www.wizardworldvault.com). Compiled from 25 years of events (www.wizardworld.com) and trusted sourcing throughout the pop-culture industry, the Wizard World 3D NFT collectibles are an addition to the 2D NFTs announced earlier this month.

The expanded NFT collection includes all physical items in the Wizard World Vault. Full editions of comic books, collectible figurines and double-sided cards are examples of 3D NFTs now available with today’s launch.

Wizard World’s launch of 3D NFTs marks another step in its progression towards the intersection of technology and entertainment. Wizard World continues to build global, interactive online communities for affinity groups by sourcing, producing, and streaming exclusive proprietary events, while monetizing unique content from the past and present through the Wizard World Vault. As part of Wizard World’s greater technology strategy, Wizard World expects to expand its technological offerings this year to include additional types of NFTs, the ability for fans to create their own NFTs by minting their personal collections and the introduction of a mobile application.

“We are pleased to expand our offerings in the Wizard World 3D NFT collection,” stated Wizard Brands CEO and Chairman, Scott Kaufman. “Now fans have the opportunity to memorialize ownership of nearly all items in the Wizard World Vault for generations to come.”

About Wizard Brands, Inc. (OTCQB: WIZD)

Wizard Brands, Inc. (www.wizardbrands.com) is an activist conglomerate that optimizes performance and profit in the companies it acquires, restructures, and operates.

Wizard World Virtual (www.wizardworld.com) creates and builds global interactive online communities for affinity groups by sourcing, producing, marketing, and streaming exclusive proprietary events and Signature Series content. Wizard World Virtual powers a content-rich channel that provides fans with the opportunity to connect directly with celebrities via a variety of video platforms.

Wizard World Vault (www.wizardworldvault.com) features some of the most popular pop culture memorabilia from the Wizard World Live and Wizard World Virtual events, along with items from featured artists and exhibitors in the memorabilia world.

Wizard World Live produces comic, gaming, and pop culture conventions across North America that celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, tech, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests, and more. Each event features topical programming and entertainment with celebrity Q&A’s, comics-themed sessions, costume contests, movie screenings, evening parties and more.

Jevo (www.getjevo.com) is one of the world’s first fully automated gelatin shot makers. We are expecting to expand Jevo’s applications and are moving toward a distributor-based model. We intend to explore potential verticals, targeting the spa and fitness, medical, senior living, and educational sectors, among others, as Jevo’s patented gelatin delivery system has the potential to play in sectors far beyond the hospitality industry.

Fans can interact with Wizard World on www.wizardworld.com and www.wizardworldvault.com, in addition to Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and other social media services.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains “forward-looking statements.” Such statements may be preceded by the words “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential” or similar words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, and cannot be predicted or quantified and consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward looking statements is set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC’s web site at http://www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

