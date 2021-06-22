BioSig’s Signal Processing System for Electrophysiology Featured in Two Clinical and Scientific Presentations during the annual Heart Rhythm 2021 convention
Abstracts are due to be presented by physician users and research investigators from two leading institutions
Westport, CT, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: BSGM) (“BioSig” or the “Company”), a medical technology company commercializing an innovative biomedical signal processing platform designed to improve signal fidelity and uncover the full range of ECG and intra-cardiac signals, today announced that the data acquired by the PURE EP(tm) System would be featured in two presentations during the annual Heart Rhythm 2021 convention.
The presentation titled “Post-Ablation Bipolar Voltage By PURE EP(tm) As a Marker Of Transmural Lesion,” co-authored by Pedram Kazemian, M.D. et al., of Deborah Heart and Lung Center in Browns Mills, New Jersey, will be held at 9:30 am ET on Thursday, July 29.
Later on the same day, the second abstract titled “Atrial Unipolar Electrogram Filtering to Better Delineate EGM Amplitude and Morphology During Radiofrequency Ablation,” co-authored by Jonathan Salas, B.S.; Pasquale Santangeli, M.D.; David Callans, M.D.; Francis E. Marchlinski, M.D.; Cory M. Tschabrunn, Ph.D. of University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, will be presented by Jonathan Salas, B.S. at 3:50 pm ET.
“We are honored that the global biomedical and scientific community has again recognized our latest clinical and research data. Our work with the medical centers of excellence is a significant part of our ongoing commitment to developing better treatments for complex heart rhythm disturbances. We look forward to further contributing our knowledge and expertise as we advance our clinical activities with the leading centers in the country,” commented Kenneth L. Londoner, Chairman, and CEO of BioSig Technologies, Inc.
The annual Heart Rhythm 2021 convention takes place on July 28-31, 2021, at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center in Boston, MA. The Company will be exhibiting at booth 849. BioSig’s executive leadership, clinical, commercial, and engineering teams will host a series of presentations that will showcase the latest clinical data and demonstrate the newest software features of its PURE EP(tm) System, the non-invasive class II device that aims to drive procedural efficiency and efficacy in electrophysiology. In addition, the Company announced that it would host a series of events that will feature physician user presentations.
0 Kommentare