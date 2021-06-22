BioSig’s Signal Processing System for Electrophysiology Featured in Two Clinical and Scientific Presentations during the annual Heart Rhythm 2021 convention

Abstracts are due to be presented by physician users and research investigators from two leading institutions

Westport, CT, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: BSGM) (“BioSig” or the “Company”), a medical technology company commercializing an innovative biomedical signal processing platform designed to improve signal fidelity and uncover the full range of ECG and intra-cardiac signals, today announced that the data acquired by the PURE EP(tm) System would be featured in two presentations during the annual Heart Rhythm 2021 convention.

The presentation titled “Post-Ablation Bipolar Voltage By PURE EP(tm) As a Marker Of Transmural Lesion,” co-authored by Pedram Kazemian, M.D. et al., of Deborah Heart and Lung Center in Browns Mills, New Jersey, will be held at 9:30 am ET on Thursday, July 29.