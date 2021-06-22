checkAd

ABQQ Announced Partnership of STAREASTnet NFT Movie and Music Marketplace

NEW YORK, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AB International Group Corp. (OTCQB: ABQQ), an intellectual property (IP) and movie investment and licensing firm, announces partnership of STAREASTnet, a leading Chinese entertainment artists network; ABQQ will hold 40% stake of STAREASTnet NFT Movies and Music Marketplace (NFT MMM).

STAREASTnet is soon launching its first NFT movie and music marketplace with the option to buy physical, digital download or both, in one place with NFTs. This is a unique and creative solution offering to its community, which see a great benefit for both artists, fans & corporates.

ABQQ jointed with STAREASTnet, who envisions to be the multi-chain decentralized NFT marketplace for unique physical, digital download with a goal to bring NFT’s to mainstream movie and music aficionados.

NFTs are shaking the entertainment world, democratizing NFT (Non-Fungible Token) and bringing them to real theatre aficionados is the need of the hour. An NFT is a digital asset that represents real-world objects like movie, music, and videos. They are bought and sold online, frequently with cryptocurrency, and they are generally encoded with the same underlying software as many cryptos.

NFT MMM have the powerful ability to establish a direct connection between artists and fans. While producers and other intermediaries would still have their role, the overall monetization process could become a whole lot more just and transparent. Enabling film makers, musicians directly monetize their movie and music through yield-bearing NFTs, which generate yield through royalties — actual real-world cash flow generated by the licensed use of an artist’s music and/or movie.

Generate instant revenue by selling master or publishing copyrights of their music or movie as NFTs.

Besides licensing rights, film makers and musicians can junctions special utility into their NFTs, such as privileged access to tickets, backstage experiences, and much more.

Either way, artists can generate new income streams and free themselves from the clutches of streaming providers. At the same time, fans get new ways to engage with their favorite artists directly and even own a music or video of their creations.

STAREASTnet gained a lot of traction with over 200 registered artists from over Asia countries. With the introduction of NFT MMM, they envision to provide all the following services to their Business to Business (B2B) and Business to Consumer (B2C) clients:

