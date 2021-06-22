Mažeikiai Wind Farm turbine basement works

In the company announcement dated 28 May 2021, Nordecon AS announced that NOBE (corporate name Nordecon Betoon OÜ), a Nordecon Group company, and Nordex Lithuania GmbH entered into an agreement for the construction of basements for 14 turbines in Mažeikiai Wind Farm to be installed in Lithuania close to the city Mažeikiai, with the contract value of close to 6 million euros.

Due to the non-fulfilment of the preconditions by the customer, Nordecon AS announces that the said agreement will not be executed.