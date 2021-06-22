Genmab Announces that Janssen has Received European Marketing Authorizations for DARZALEX (daratumumab) Subcutaneous Formulation, Including for the Treatment of Patients with Newly Diagnosed Light-chain (AL) Amyloidosis

Company Announcement

Janssen received European approval for DARZALEX SC (daratumumab and hyaluronidase- fihj ) in combination with bortezomib, cyclophosphamide and dexamethasone for the treatment of adult patients with newly diagnosed systemic light-chain (AL) amyloidosis , based on data from the Phase 3 ANDROMEDA (AMY3001) study

Janssen also received approval for DARZALEX SC in combination with pomalidomide and dexamethasone for adult patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma, based on the Phase 3 APOLLO (MMY3013) study

Approvals follow positive opinions by European Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) in May 2021







Copenhagen, Denmark; June 22, 2021 – Genmab A/S (Nasdaq: GMAB) announced today that the European Commission (EC) has granted marketing authorization for the daratumumab subcutaneous (SC) formulation (daratumumab and hyaluronidase-fihj), known as DARZALEX SC in the European Union, in combination with bortezomib, cyclophosphamide, and dexamethasone (VCd) for the treatment of adult patients with newly diagnosed systemic light-chain (AL) amyloidosis. The EC also approved DARZALEX SC in combination with pomalidomide and dexamethasone (Pd) for the treatment of adult patients with multiple myeloma who have received one prior therapy containing a proteasome inhibitor (PI) and lenalidomide and were lenalidomide refractory, or who have received at least two prior therapies that included lenalidomide and a PI and have demonstrated disease progression on or after the last therapy. The approvals follow Positive Opinions by the CHMP of the European Medicines Agency in May 2021. In August 2012, Genmab granted Janssen Biotech, Inc. (Janssen) an exclusive worldwide license to develop, manufacture and commercialize daratumumab.

“AL amyloidosis is a potentially fatal blood disorder for which there is no cure, so we are extremely pleased that patients with AL amyloidosis in Europe may soon have a regimen including DARZALEX SC as a treatment option,” said Jan van de Winkel, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Genmab. “We are also pleased that, with the approval based on the APOLLO study, the combination of daratumumab with pomalidomide and dexamethasone will now be a treatment option for certain patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma in Europe.”