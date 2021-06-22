checkAd

Qello Concerts by Stingray Announces Livestreaming Schedule of Renowned Montreux Jazz Festival

  • Montreux Jazz Festival on Qello Concerts by Stingray is presented by UBS
  • From July 2 to 17, free livestreaming performances by Altin Gün, Annie Taylor, Hermanos Gutiérrez, Nathy Peluso, Oscar Anton, Priya Ragu, Sam Fischer, Sofiane Pamart, Yet No Yokai and more

MONTREAL, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stingray Group Inc. (TSX: RAY.A; RAY.B), a leading music, media, and technology company, today announced that Qello Concerts by Stingray, its multiplatform service that transforms any screen into a live concert experience, has released the livestreaming schedule of the 55th edition of the Montreux Jazz Festival, which will be held from July 2 to July 17, 2021. Set amidst the water and the Alps, the legendary Montreux Jazz Festival is the first international festival to take place this summer. The concerts will be streamed from a stunning new stage built entirely on the lake. The lineup features up-and-coming talents, current trends and tailor-made concerts from major artists including Altin Gün, Annie Taylor, Hermanos Gutiérrez, Nathy Peluso, Oscar Anton, Priya Ragu, Sam Fischer, Sofiane Pamart, Yet No Yokai and more. The livestreams will be available to watch free of charge so anyone, wherever they are, can enjoy the magic of the festival.

Qello Concerts by Stingray already has access to over 50 on-demand concerts from the Montreux Jazz Festival, including rare and iconic performances by Ray Charles, Wu-Tang Clan, Johnny Cash, Nina Simone, Marvin Gaye, Deep Purple, Carlos Santana and more. Additional titles from past years are scheduled to release on the platform throughout the year.

UBS is thrilled to support the Montreux Jazz Festival on Qello Concerts by Stingray for this very special edition.

How to access the free the Montreux Jazz Festival livestreams:

  • 55th Montreux Jazz Festival will be available and FREE on Qello Concerts by Stingray
  • Livestreaming schedule available at qello.com/mjf
  • RSVP before July 2 at qello.com/mjf to be notified when sets go live
  • From July 2 to 17, visit qello.com/mjf to stream live concerts for free

Livestreams will be available on three different time zones: live in the UK & Europe (Montreux, CEST), and rebroadcast for the Americas (New York, EDT), and for Asia Pacific (next day in Sydney, AEST). Livestreams can be watched over the web at qello.com, or through the Qello Concerts by Stingray streaming apps on iOS and Android mobile devices, and through Apple TV, Roku, Amazon FireTV, and Android-TV supported Smart TVs.

