Lincoln Financial Group Names Jen Warne as Executive Vice President and Chief People Officer

Lincoln Financial Group (NYSE: LNC) announced today that Jen Warne has been named executive vice president and chief people officer, effective immediately. In this role, Warne will oversee all Human Resources functions, including talent management, recruiting, employee relations, benefits and wellness programs, compensation, the office of diversity and inclusion and the company’s corporate social responsibility and sustainability efforts. She will also provide strategic HR counsel to the CEO, senior management team and board of directors. Warne will report to Dennis R. Glass, president and CEO, and will sit on Lincoln’s Senior Management Committee, which drives the company’s long-term strategy. Warne has been with Lincoln for 10 years, serving as the company’s Chief Talent Officer since 2011.

“Jen brings deep HR expertise to the role and a proven track record for delivering HR strategies that differentiate Lincoln in the marketplace as a destination employer,” said Glass. “She will be a critical partner to all of us as we continue to enhance our employee experience. I look forward to Jen’s leadership in driving this important work forward.”