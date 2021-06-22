Natura &Co gives first annual update on Commitment to Life 2030 Sustainability Vision

The plan sets out 31 targets which will see Natura &Co step up its actions to tackle some of the world's most pressing issues, including the climate crisis and protecting the Amazon, the defence of Human Rights and ensuring equality and inclusion throughout its network, and embracing circularity and regeneration by 2030.

SÃO PAULO, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Natura &Co — home of Avon, Natura, The Body Shop and Aesop global beauty brands — and the world's largest certified B Corp, will today give its first annual update on progress made and the challenges faced since the launch of its 10 year Commitment to Life plan in June 2020.

The progress report will be livestreamed as an open conversation and will convene world leading experts on the biodiversity crisis, conservation of the Amazon, the circular economy and equality to discuss how businesses can play their part in solving environmental and social problems.

Key updates will include:

The launch of a new monitor tool called PlenaMata, in partnership with MapBiomas and InfoAmazônia. Currently data about the health of the Amazon is disparate and hard to use. This new portal, built in collaboration with multiple groups, will overcome that problem by create a centralised database to inform initiatives for the conservation and regeneration of the Amazon biome.

A renewed call to build an agreement on nature with the same importance it has been given to climate and carbon. The company supports the creation of science-based targets for biodiversity as Natura &Co believes that without a bold plan to reverse nature loss, the goals of the Paris Agreement will never be achieved.

As part of a commitment to diversity, equality and inclusion, Natura &Co will set out a new plan to ensure its workforce reflects the demographic composition of the societies in which it operates. This will be a first for a listed multi-national business with a network in more than 100 countries and has many challenges around personal data and data protection laws in different countries. Natura &Co aims to develop new ways to tackle inequality and underrepresentation.

Roberto Marques, Executive Chairman and Group CEO Natura &Co, said; "We are sharing our progress – and our challenges - in the spirit of transparency, and in the spirit of collaboration. Our business model holds ourselves accountable to balance profit & purpose, which is why we will always report our social and environmental performance with the same transparency as we do our financial performance. With 75% of Fortune 500 companies not having carbon neutral commitments by 2030 in place, it's clear that the world has a long way to go. The climate crisis is the defining challenge of our time, and it will be incumbent upon the private sector to step up and push for change in order for the goals of the Paris Agreement to become a reality. Equally, social justice will continue to be an aspiration unless businesses step up to ensure diversity and inclusion through every aspect of their structure and its entire network in which they participate. Our Commitment to Life vision is ambitious, but with collaboration, creativity, and care, we will achieve it."