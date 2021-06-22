checkAd

Dust Suppressants Market Surging at 5.5% CAGR; Increasing Demand to Improve Degrading Air Quality Drives Market Growth Fact MR Study

- Rising demand to minimize harmful and toxic dust particles in the work environment driving global dust suppressants market.

NEW YORK, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global dust suppressants market registered positive growth in 202, reaching valuation of US$7.3 billion. A new forecast by Fact.MR estimates that dust suppressants market revenues will grow steadily at compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5% in forecast period 2021-2031.

Manufacturers are consistently improving suppressants compositions for a variety of applications in end-user industries such as mining, construction, food and beverages, oil and gas industry, thermal power, and others. Thus, increasing demand for dust control solutions in industries is driving dust suppressants market growth.

According to World Mining Data 2020, China holds high share in overall world mining output with capacity of 4186.1 million tons. Russia, China, Brazil, India, and the U.S. are among the key countries with highest mining output, accounting for more than 40% of total output. Surging mining output by different mining industries across the world is accelerating demand for dust suppressants.

"Key players in the dust suppressants market are focusing on increasing production capacity and expanding their presence across countries to gain competitive edge. Thanks to stringent government regulations pertaining to occupational health and safety standards for industries, market players have impressive opportunities for growth," said a Fact MR analyst.

Key takeaways:

  • The U.S. is anticipated to dominate the global dust suppressants market surging at 2.8% in forecast period due to easy access of raw material.
  • China accounted over 60% of East Asia dust suppressants market. Thus, China will emerge as most lucrative market in coming years.
  • The undiscovered mining potential in India is expected to provide growth opportunities for the dust suppressants market.
  • Wet dust suppressants hold around 95% market share, and the segment is expected to expand at 5.5% CAGR through 2031.
  • Mining, as an end-use industry accounts for over 50% of overall demand for dust suppressants in 2020.

Growth Drivers:

