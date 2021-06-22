Adler Modemärkte AG: ADLER receives irrevocable offer to conclude an investor agreement

Promising perspective for the future of the company

Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 3

Fast implementation of insolvency proceedings soughtHaibach (near Aschaffenburg), 22 June 2021 - today received an irrevocable offer from Zeitfracht Logistik Holding GmbH, Berlin to conclude an investor agreement. This is an important step towards the restructuring of the company, on which ADLER has been working intensively since 12 January 2021 as part of insolvency proceedings in self-administration. However, the acceptance of the offer by the company is still subject to the opening of insolvency proceedings over the assets of Adler Modemärkte AG. The Company assumes that the investor agreement can also be signed by it immediately after the opening of insolvency proceedings, which is expected for 1 July 2021. The goal is to file an insolvency plan with the court after the opening of the insolvency proceedings on 1 July 2021. Based on current planning, the insolvency plan is then to be submitted to the creditors' meeting for a vote by the end of July 2021. Ideally, the company will be able to terminate the insolvency proceedings as early as the end of August 2021.The irrevocable offer was submitted after review and approval by the creditors' committee. In addition to all German subsidiaries, those in Austria, Switzerland and Luxembourg are also part of the offer."The agreement reached today is an opportunity for a successful new beginning for ADLER and we are happy for our great employees and our customers who have remained loyal to us even in very difficult times. We are also encouraged by the strong demand we have seen since reopening our stores after the lockdown," added Thomas Freude, the company's CEO.In consideration of the present offer it stipulates, among other things, a capital cut in form of a reduction of the share capital of Adler Modemärkte AG to zero and a subsequent injection of new equity in the form of a capital increase by Zeitfracht, which will thus become Adler's sole shareholder. When the capital reduction becomes effective, the company's shares will be delisted at the same time. As the insolvency plan is still under review, no further details such as the future strategy and organisation of the company as well as the effects on individual locations can be given until the opening of the insolvency proceedings.