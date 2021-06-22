checkAd

Blackstone Hires Global Head of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

Blackstone (NYSE:BX) today announced that Devin Glenn has joined as Global Head of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI). Glenn will be a Managing Director responsible for continuing to implement policies and initiatives that will help Blackstone achieve a more diverse and inclusive workplace at Blackstone and its portfolio companies.

Paige Ross, Global Head of Human Resources, said: “We’ve long been committed to increasing diversity, equity and inclusion at the firm. In recent years, we’ve expanded our recruiting pipeline, introduced new programs to increase engagement and retention of employees and set goals for more diverse boards. I’m thrilled to welcome Devin to the firm as we continue to push ourselves to be a leader in this area.”

Devin Glenn, Global Head of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, said: “I look forward to helping Blackstone continue to integrate DEI principles into the workplace culture and the various talent and business functions, and also ensure that we leverage its expansive platform to promote diversity, equity and inclusion in the industries and communities it serves. The firmwide commitment has impressed me and I’m excited about what we can accomplish in the coming months and years.”

Glenn joins from Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP where she was the Assistant Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. In that role, she advanced and increased awareness of the firm’s global diversity, equity and inclusion strategy, executed recruiting, retention, and client development initiatives, and launched an industry-leading diversity pipeline program for high-potential first-year law students. Prior to that, she spent the last decade in various positions related to diversity and inclusion at the law firm, as well as working as an associate in its banking and institutional investing division. She received a BA from the University of Virginia and a JD from Columbia Law School. She is a member of the New York State Bar and the Association of Law Firm Diversity Professionals.

Blackstone has been focused on widening its funnel of applicants, broadening the schools it recruits from up to 44, including more Historically Black Colleges and Universities. Across its portfolio, Blackstone launched a firmwide mandate in 2020 targeting at least one-third diverse representation on portfolio company boards for new control investments starting in the U.S. and Europe. It also started Career Pathways, a pilot program run by Marcus Felder, Vice President in Portfolio Operations, designed to create employment opportunities and career mobility at Blackstone’s portfolio companies for people from underserved communities. In addition, Blackstone LaunchPad, the Blackstone Charitable Foundation’s student entrepreneurship and career readiness program, announced a $40 million commitment to expand from 30 to 75 campuses over the next five years, focusing on colleges and universities with a majority diverse population or serving under-resourced communities. To learn more about Blackstone’s efforts, please see its Diversity & Inclusion Report here.

About Blackstone

Blackstone is one of the world’s leading investment firms. We seek to create positive economic impact and long-term value for our investors, the companies we invest in, and the communities in which we work. We do this by using extraordinary people and flexible capital to help companies solve problems. Our $649 billion in assets under management include investment vehicles focused on private equity, real estate, public debt and equity, life sciences, growth equity, opportunistic, non-investment grade credit, real assets and secondary funds, all on a global basis. Further information is available at www.blackstone.com. Follow Blackstone on Twitter @Blackstone.

