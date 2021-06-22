checkAd

Maple Leaf Green World Inc. Secures a LOI to Purchase CBD Fusions LLC

CALGARY, Alberta, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maple Leaf Green World Inc. (“Maple Leaf” or the “Company”), (CSE: MGW) and (OTCQB: MGWFF), is pleased to announce that it has secured a letter of intent (“LOI”) to acquire all assets; including, but not limited to, brands, sale contracts, inventory, patents, pending patents, trade secrets, and social media handles of CBD Fusions LLC (“CBD Fusions”).

CBD Fusions provides unique, high-quality CBD infused products that fit every kind of lifestyle. Their brands include Ink Cured; a groundbreaking new standard of CBD infused care products specially formulated for tattoo aftercare. Learn more about CBD Fusions and Ink Cured at https://cbdfusionbrands.com and https://inkcured.com.

Acquisition of CBD Fusions delivers a tremendous opportunity to expand the Company’s product line by adding premium brands of CBD infused personal care products. The principal owner (“Principal”) of CBD Fusions will be retained as an advisor and assist the Company with infusing its high quality CBG strains into personal care products. The Principal will be entitled to a 10% royalty from sales on various brands listed on CBD Fusions and Ink Cured websites.

The finalization of the LOI into a definitive agreement is expected to be done within 90 days, and is subject to, among other things, due diligence done on CBD Fusions business, legal and accounting standings.

“We are excited to acquire CBD Fusions. This will accelerate our entry into the personal care space with our high quality CBG. The combination of our premium smokable hemp products, Phoenix Crave and CBD infused care products will establish a solid foundation and drive us forward for future growth,” said Raymond Lai, President & CEO.

For further information and updates regarding the Company, please visit https://www.mlgreenworld.com/.
For updates regarding the California CBG Hemp Project, please visit https://www.gsgreenworld.com/.

About Maple Leaf Green World Inc.

Maple Leaf is a public Canadian company that is focused on the hemp industry in North America. The Company currently has a hemp project in Southern California. With over 10 years of extensive greenhouse management experience, the Company applies its eco-agriculture knowledge and cultivation technology to produce contaminant-free cannabis products. Maple Leaf’s long-term objective is to produce cannabis oil and to export its products to approved countries. The Company’s common shares are listed for trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE”) under the symbol “MGW” and on the OTCQB market under the symbol “MGWFF.”

