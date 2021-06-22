Maple Leaf Green World Inc. Secures a LOI to Purchase CBD Fusions LLC

CBD Fusions provides unique, high-quality CBD infused products that fit every kind of lifestyle. Their brands include Ink Cured; a groundbreaking new standard of CBD infused care products specially formulated for tattoo aftercare. Learn more about CBD Fusions and Ink Cured at https://cbdfusionbrands.com and https://inkcured.com .

CALGARY, Alberta, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maple Leaf Green World Inc. (“ Maple Leaf” or the “ Company ”), ( CSE: MGW) and (OTCQB: MGWFF ), is pleased to announce that it has secured a letter of intent (“ LOI ”) to acquire all assets; including, but not limited to, brands, sale contracts, inventory, patents, pending patents, trade secrets, and social media handles of CBD Fusions LLC (“ CBD Fusions ”).

Acquisition of CBD Fusions delivers a tremendous opportunity to expand the Company’s product line by adding premium brands of CBD infused personal care products. The principal owner (“Principal”) of CBD Fusions will be retained as an advisor and assist the Company with infusing its high quality CBG strains into personal care products. The Principal will be entitled to a 10% royalty from sales on various brands listed on CBD Fusions and Ink Cured websites.

The finalization of the LOI into a definitive agreement is expected to be done within 90 days, and is subject to, among other things, due diligence done on CBD Fusions business, legal and accounting standings.

“We are excited to acquire CBD Fusions. This will accelerate our entry into the personal care space with our high quality CBG. The combination of our premium smokable hemp products, Phoenix Crave and CBD infused care products will establish a solid foundation and drive us forward for future growth,” said Raymond Lai, President & CEO.

